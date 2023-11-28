McLaren turns the 720S sports car into a 750S. That means there is 30 hp more power from the 4.0-liter V8 engine. Hands were also put into the chassis and body.

DThe sports car manufacturer McLaren has to face the transformation in the automotive industry just like everyone else. The existing model range in Woking, England, is also to be electrified, but McLaren is first taking an intermediate step with hybrid vehicles. In four to five years, 90 percent of the fleet should be partially electric.

And this despite the fact that the demand for combustion engine models is “overwhelming,” says McLaren boss Michael Leiters in an interview with the FAZ. The new 750S, which has just been introduced, marks the brand’s last exclusively conventionally powered sports car, so it should already be a sought-after collector’s item. Externally it only differs subtly from its predecessor, the 720S. According to the manufacturer, around a third of modified or new parts are used. These include an extended front splitter, narrower air inlets, new ventilation openings on the rear wheel arches and an extended active rear wing made of carbon fiber. In addition, the subtly revised taillight graphics and a new, centrally positioned exhaust system are eye-catching.