UWhat is forgotten is the appearance of Martin Winterkorn at the IAA 2011 in the then brand-new Hyundai i30. “Nothing rattles there,” said the VW boss at the time, sitting behind the wheel, and smirked: “BMW can’t do it, we can’t do it, why?” Thanks to YouTube, these sentences have been preserved for posterity for ever.

What would Winterkorn say about the new Hyundai Ioniq 5? Ten years ago he identified the Korean manufacturer as a new main competitor, and with the electric Ioniq 5, Hyundai is once again reaching new heights. The 4.64 meter long and 1.90 meter wide limousine has an imposing appearance, its stately figure can hardly be seen in photos.

The wheelbase is huge at three meters, so the space in the high-quality interior is accordingly good. A highlight are the lounge seats at the front, with which you can get into a resting position while waiting for the end of the charging process. In case of doubt, you don’t have to wait long: only 18 minutes for ten to 80 percent fill level of the batteries is promised, assuming a 350 kW charging station and ideal conditions.









The Ioniq 5 hits the market in summer, it is available with 170, 218, 235 or 306 hp and also with all-wheel drive. 41,900 euros is the base price. Two battery sizes are provided, 58 or 72 kWh. This should allow 360 to 460 kilometers of standard range. The weaker engines deliver 350 Newton meters of torque, the powerful 605, the top speed is limited to 185 km / h. All important assistance systems are on board, and by remote control it drives itself into tight spaces to park. But only straight ahead.