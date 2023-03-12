WWhilst the VW Group and Mercedes-Benz apparently no longer believe in fuel cells, BMW is now taking the next step and bringing the technology into series production in the iX5 Hydrogen. If only in a small one. Because the people of Munich don’t want to build more than 100 cars, and they are only rented out and not sold. Six kilos of hydrogen should be able to produce electricity on board for 500 kilometers.

The cars don’t feel like handwork, but rather like maturity and production. And especially after BMW. After all, the Bavarians are installing what is currently the most powerful fuel cell in the car, with a system output of 401 hp. That’s enough for acceleration to 100 km/h in less than six seconds and a top speed of 185 km/h. And unlike in a battery-electric car, you do this without anxious glance at the on-board computer. Because neither a heavy gas foot nor the cold winter weather can erode the range more than we learned with the combustion engine. And refueling is almost as quick as with petrol or diesel. Only water vapor comes out of the exhaust.









picture series



test drive

:



BMW iX5 Hydrogen



However, fuel cell technology cannot do entirely without a battery. Because the fuel cell needs some time to start up and because as much braking energy as possible is to be recovered, there is still a 10 kWh buffer storage tank behind the two carbon tanks for the hydrogen. But that’s not even half as much as in the X5 plug-in hybrid, and an iX needs eleven times as much.

If an alternative to the battery is absolutely necessary and if the technology is so well under control, why only a small series? Because the time is not yet quite right, Development Director Frank Weber asks for a little patience. “But there’s more dynamism than ever before,” he says, “and we want to be among the frontrunners when the time comes.” “It could be so far” sooner than everyone thinks, Weber believes and takes aim – again – for the next three to five years. In any case, for the electric “New Class” from BMW, which should be ready in 2025 and which is technically and entrepreneurially the largest project in the history of BMW, not only batteries but also the fuel cell are planned.