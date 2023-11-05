WIf he wants or has to sit in the driver’s seat of the new BMW i7 M70 xDrive because he is the chauffeur, the new electric top model of the seven Series offers up to 660 hp and 1100 Newton meters. The power is brought to the road via all four wheels using an electric motor on the front and rear axles. Although the 5.40-meter behemoth weighs an impressive 2.8 tons, in sport mode and with the boost rocker on the steering wheel pulled, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds. The top speed is limited to 250 km/h.

What you hear inside when driving can be influenced individually. Either you choose sounds composed by Hans Zimmer or turn off the background sound, then you scurry across the streets of the world in almost complete silence. All-wheel drive, all-wheel steering, chassis and driving stability systems are fundamentally designed for comfort and also offer a perfect driving experience. At least that’s the impression after the first test drives. You can always feel the rear-axle steering, which makes the i7 appear more manageable in tight corners and in the city.

From ten to 80 percent in half an hour

To ensure the maximum range of 560 kilometers according to WLTP, the M70 has a 102 kWh battery that can be charged with up to 195 kW. Under optimal conditions, the battery charge level can be brought from ten to 80 percent in half an hour.

Of course, even the most powerful i7 offers the often praised curved display in the cockpit. However, this differs from the other i7s by a special M-graphic representation. And in addition to a variety of safety systems, the highway assistant with eye-guided lane changing used in the i5 will soon be available for the seven-series, as the manufacturer promises.

Or would you rather get in the back? An optional private cinema with a large theater screen in the roof lining welcomes its guests and can be controlled via a touchscreen in the rear doors. Lounge seats with a reclining function and many other amenities increase well-being on long journeys. However, these luxury additions have their price: at least 182,000 euros have to be paid for this i7.