Marathon and sprint, a BMW 5 Series has to shine in both disciplines. This has been the case since 1972, when the first example rolled off the assembly line in Dingolfing, Bavaria. And the switch to electric shouldn’t change anything, although the five-series will continue to be available as a conventional combustion engine and as a plug-in hybrid.

Just in time for the market launch in October, we will be taking a seat in the battery-electric entry-level model E Drive 40 and the top model M60 X Drive. The electrical versions are based on the same architecture as the combustion engines, but carry heavy batteries with them and the weight increases to 2.2 and 2.4 tons respectively.