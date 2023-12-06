The small, two-seater Smart was once upon a time. Smart, now only 49 percent owned by Mercedes, wants to become big and is bringing the next four-door model after the #1 with the #3. Both are SUVs.

MMore than 25 years after the first appearance of the Fortwo city coupé, a new era has begun for the Smart brand in 2023. 51 percent of the company’s shares now belong to the Chinese Geely group and only 49 percent to Mercedes. And only fully electric models are offered. It started with the 4.27 meter long compact SUV #1, and now the #3, a sporty SUV coupé, is making its debut.

On the outside, there is nothing left of the cuddly original Smart on “Hashtag Three”. Flowing shapes, continuous light strips at the front and rear and frameless doors characterize the 4.40 meter long electric model. Mercedes is responsible for the design, the SEA electric platform (Sustainable Experience Architecture) comes from China and is also used by the Geely brands Volvo, Polestar and Zeekr.