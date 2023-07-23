BYD is another Chinese manufacturer pushing into the German market. The compact Dolphin should have its market launch this year. Can it compete with the ID.3?

SSimple and straightforward, but uncomplicated, suitable for everyday use and above all affordable – for decades this combination has made the VW Golf the king of the compact class and thus the number 1 car in Germany. But the prices are galloping, the ID.3 as an “electric Golf” costs at least 40,000 euros. Even a Dacia Spring is only available from 24,550 euros. There can hardly be any talk of affordable everyday mobility for Generation E.

Tough times for Wolfsburg, in China they have already been pushed out of first place in the new registration statistics by BYD. And now, at the end of 2023, the current BYD model for success is coming to Germany. But the established manufacturers do not have to be afraid of this for the time being. The electric Dolphin is a 4.30 meter five-door with a best range of 427 kilometers and a base price of 30,990 euros.