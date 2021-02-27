Test drive Hyundai made an SUV that stands out from the crowd to the advantage – until it gets dark and headlights are needed

The new Hyundai Tucson surprises with its quality impression and soft driving feel.

Tucson is a city in Arizona, pronounced “Tuuso” [tu:so:n].

The correct pronunciation of the name derived from the Indian language was taught by a radio advertisement when Hyundai (American pronounces “Hun-day”) really started to bring its cars to Finland. We lived in the early part of the millennium and at that time I was working in the car industry. The Koreans, Hyundait and Kiat, were, frankly, awkward-looking binders. They mostly felt like second-grade Toyota.

The Koreans have leaps by leaps and bounds. Sitting in the cab of the new Tucson, one doesn’t notice any huge differences in the so-called quality marks.

The manufacturer is so pleased with the car that terms such as “unprecedented world novelty”, “a new benchmark in its class” and “not just a step of development, but outright revolution” are used in marketing.

The car is undeniably a positive surprise.

Already the parking lot should come as a surprise. So what is this? The heavily shaped Tucson is like a gemstone carved from steel.

There is buckling in the directions on the sides and the light expression on the bow is really personal. The car can be identified in the dark from afar. Few clumps like this are actually soulful, but Hyundai at least tries.

“ The new cab is sleek and comfortable, with no plastic nitise.

The Tucson is thus a medium-sized SUV, a notch larger than the Nissan Qashqai favored by the masses. The price list starts at just under 30,000 euros, with a 150-horsepower petrol engine or 115-horsepower diesel with manual transmissions and scarce equipment.

However, the car only gets its rights when a little more bucks are stacked on the counter. In this case, we climb around 40,000 euros and get more efficient hybrid technology under the hood. All-wheel drive is also available.

Obvious competitors to the 230-horsepower full-hybrid Tucson now under test include the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, Mitsubishi Outlander, Ford Kuga and similarly sized cabins from the VW Group.

Equipped The Tucson easily withstands comparison and even pushes ahead, both in terms of quality impression and driving feel.

The new cab is sleek and comfortable, with no plastic nitise. The crumbling plastic touch screen of the previous model has been replaced by a display element that descends from the dashboard like a digital waterfall.

The touch screen seems to flow from the dashboard.­

The “autopilot” can be conveniently engaged with the steering wheel button.­

Delightfully, the air conditioning has not been forcibly tricked into the screen oven, but has its own touch panel for basic functions. The system is logical and there is no need to use nuts.

The gear selector has been replaced with knobs like in Honda. The hand stays out of the gear stick, but it gets used to this as well.

Current fashion: the direction of travel is selected by pressing the button.­

The ride feel is fun and flexible, a bit like comfort-padded Yankee forts. The buttocks rests comfortably on padded benches and under the toe you will find the power for a sigh-like spin if necessary.

The benches are suitably padded and comfortable.­

The Tucson isn’t gigantic in appearance, but it has the comfort of a big car. On the highway behind the wheel there is a quiet feeling. The steering is naturally weighted and the driving behavior is stable.

The 1.6-liter quad bike swirls in the background, making no bigger noise. Sometimes we tread with electricity. The car is surprisingly quiet anyway – score on soundproofing!

In a full hybrid, the automatic transmission is a six-speed torque converter, in light hybrids a seven-speed dual clutch. Both solutions work smoothly.

The container is a fair size. Depending on the power line and batteries, the space is plus or minus 600 liters.­

I tested thus, for comparison, 180 horsepower light hybrid models from Tucson as well. It was also a four-wheel drive when the test car is front-wheel drive.

The power difference doesn’t really matter in everyday driving unless you pull the cart. All-wheel drive, on the other hand, delights in winter. The front-wheel drive Tucson wanted to stay on a slippery road to pound the lights and the gas was allowed to dispense quite gently as the full-wheeled model sister just hesitated to go.

In addition, the four-wheel drive dared to pave the unpowered cottage road surprisingly far in solid snow. There is still no SUV in Tucson. If it had, it would have gotten to the yard.

The previous model The worst side of Tucson, even with the best equipment, was the unfortunate high beam. The light output per se was moderate, but the V-shaped long-distance pattern left shocking shadows on both sides of the road.

The driving and high beam headlights are located in the recess under the spotlights.­

Unfortunately, there has been no improvement to this, no matter how Korean the new light design for the bow and no matter how fine a name it is (“Parametric Hidden Lights”). The pattern of the high beam is wider in the vicinity than in the previous model, but still leaves a dark shadow on the sides where the beam of the low beam breaks. Apparently, the difference is remarkable compared to the best lighting solutions of today.

The world of technology has measured the light output of the Tucson: according to their measurement, it is even worse than in the previous model.

The dim lights are annoying, as the rest of Tucson shines. It is a spacious and comfortable car, and also moderately economical in size.

“ The new Tucson gets a couple of fun delicacies.

In the combined while driving, the front-wheel drive hybrid consumed 7.2 liters per hundred, or a liter more than the official wltp reading, but there was also quite flea frost in the test week. The four-wheel drive light hybrid consumed a liter more broth.

Based on a small battery and starter motor generator, the light hybrid system hardly cuts consumption when the car never runs on electricity alone. Undoubtedly, the full hybrid can reach a consumption of six liters and less under favorable conditions. Even now, with moderate gas consumption and rolling, the car seemed to run surprisingly long slices of electricity, even though the battery of a full hybrid is small.

Tucson will soon also become a downloadable hybrid. It is promised a typical electric range of about 50 kilometers.

There is plenty of space in the back, but the short person may not see properly out.­

The new Tucson gets a couple of fun delicacies, at least the former of which is also useful. As an accessory, the car can display a camera image of the blind spot in the instrument cluster when the turn signal is turned on. The feature is a good extra support for the driver.

Blind-angle cameras (not shown) are available as accessories.­

Second the specialty is remote control. For an additional fee, Tucson can be steered remotely with a key, such as moving a car in a parking lot. This equipment was not in the test model.

The lane-keeping assistant, on the other hand, comes standard, and when combined with an adaptive cruise control, it means that Hyundai can drive pretty much on its own on the road as long as the lane lines are visible. The “Autopilot” is conveniently turned on at the touch of a button.

The speed camera warning, on the other hand, is exceptionally annoying in Tucson. As the camera approaches, the car silences the radio from afar and begins a brutal beeping concert so that, for example, driving on the tightly controlled Ring Road is downright painful. The best part about this feature is that it can be turned off permanently.