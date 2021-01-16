Test drive HS tested Peugeot’s new electric car in the Finnish winter: the basics are right, but when driving in the cold, you meant to go awry

In electric cars is already starting to be a suitable choice for the middle class wallet. The fork of 30-40 thousand euros can quickly accommodate about a dozen different all-electric cars.

One of them is this Peugeot. The smaller 2008 crossover recently featured an electric version with a 50-kilowatt-hour battery and a 100-kilowatt (136 hp) electric motor.

It is now being tested on a model loaded with mid-range Allure equipment, which, with state procurement support, costs EUR 36,000 at its cheapest. In the same price range, for example, Hyundai and Kia models are available with a slightly smaller battery, or Volkari’s new ID.3 with the scarce equipment, but with a more powerful engine and a longer operating range.

All of these are valid travel games if the electric car suits your needs. Of course, they are still considerably more expensive than similar internal combustion engine models.

Peugeot the competitive advantages in this series are at least the design and the atmosphere. Today’s most popular body model is this kind of crossover, i.e. a four-wheeled fridge-freezer basically transformed into a car, but in France, designers still have a pen in steel.

As an electric lion, don’t roar or make any other noise on the road.­

2008 is an upright little goer. It’s like a cunning little electric lynx. The side lights of the bow curve into canines and the three-part taillights can be imagined to resemble the scratch mark of a cat beast. Today’s Pösöt, especially Champion 508, stand out in traffic.

The cab just stands out. The office, dominated by two digital monitors, is futuristic and as a novelty, the metrics are now three-dimensional.

So the data is displayed on two levels, and the views can vary from a few options. The effect is fun, but mostly eye candy – the Korean digital display is by no means more practical than a regular dashboard.

Peugeot’s command center is futuristic.­

The cab has a strong Blade Runner aesthetic, and the pattern is also matched by the fact that Peugeots are now made by a giant group created by the merger of PSA and FCA, whose name is like cyberpunk dystopia: Stellantis.

The manufacturer bought its own logo for the latest Blade Runner. In the movie Ryan Gosling whispered in a flying Peugeot.

This however, the individual now does not fly, but flies silently on electricity.

As an electric car, Pösö is surprisingly lazy in his shops. It doesn’t have the kind of brisk tension or neck-clicking torque like electric cars at its best, but 2008 feels even a little boring. Despite its body shells, it is an everyday front-wheel drive base car that now just happens to run on electricity.

With small compromises, Pösö is a four-person car.­

There is not much power, only 136 horsepower. For example, Volkkari ID.3 is considerably more slippery.

There are three driving modes: eco, sport and normal or “comfort”. Unlike many other cars, they should also be used. Only in sport mode can you get a little out of the car when the accelerator pedal becomes more sensitive and all the power is easily applied.

Basic driveability is still fine. Pösö is very soft and surprisingly quiet on the road. Batteries placed under the cabin floor comfortably lower the center of gravity and do not take up space inside.

The driver on the bench would need a seat tilt adjustment.­

Unfortunately for the long driver, there is no tilt adjustment in the seat. At 185 centimeters, I can’t find the best possible driving position, but the thigh support either falls short or I have to sit unnaturally low and behind. The issue also plagued the new Opel Corsa based on the same structure.

2008 is spacious in its size class, as already stated in the evaluation of the basic model last year. The container is larger than in a Nissan Qashqai, for example, and the interior is basically enough for four adults. Unfortunately, the thigh support on the back seat is far from sufficient.

The Pösö will be equipped with an 11-kilowatt three-phase charger, and the quick charger 2008 will be able to power up to 100 kilowatts. Thus under favorable conditions, a half hours coffee break should be sufficient to meet the battery.

Peugeot draws AC power at 11 kilowatts.­

That’s good, because Pösö’s battery isn’t very big in the end. Of the 50 kilowatt-hours nominal capacity, approximately 45 kilowatt-hours may be in use. It should allow the car to reach a range of about 320 kilometers in the summer, according to the measurements specified by the manufacturer.

Winter however, charge the battery with a fair hand. The cottage trip during the Christmas break proves this concretely.

The journey of a little over a hundred kilometers to Kanta-Häme goes smoothly and you can connect to the charger in the garage in Pösön for the night. It’s a rare treat as there is no charging option in my home. The best aspects of electric cars are the possibility to always start with a full battery, and even a smaller range is enough for everyday times.

Some functions also have personal switches.­

On the way home, I decide to hook up a slightly longer route. The distance would be 180 kilometers and I assume that Pösö can handle its sky without a recharging charge, especially when the car estimates that it will cover 290 kilometers. Even the frost is only four degrees.

To be on the safe side, I’m not going on the highway, but I’m driving the old road calmly in my eighties, even in energy-saving Eco mode and the air conditioning very moderately set at 18 degrees. Nevertheless, the range melts in the eyes. It really goes awry!

I’m fucking to the quick charger, but the only charger at the service station is covered in snow and out of use. The distance would be another 60 kilometers and there is only a little more range left. Get permission to succeed. I turn off the heating completely and drive the rest of the way with my gloves on and my feet on the ice. The windows start to fog.

In the background on the radio Ruben Stillerin in the program, a representative of the Elokapina movement talks about a climate emergency. It stimulates blood circulation.

The 434 liter container is a reasonable size.­

Eventually the distance will be 187 miles and the destination battery is almost empty. According to the meter, you could still get another 20 kilometers. Thus, even a light frost hawks a third of the operating range and electricity consumption jumps to more than 20 kilowatt hours per hundred. This in itself is nothing surprising – this is how it is in electric cars.

At Peugeot, the car’s preheating and charging timing can only be adjusted using the mobile phone application. The car itself does not have any menus related to charging settings, unless you purchase an optional navigation and software package for EUR 1,000. This is a pretty nifty solution.

More information-related functions would be needed in the information system.­

However, you can’t set the battery charge level, for example, if you only want to charge 90 percent instead of a full hundred. However, according to a Peugeot importer, continuous full charging does not harm the battery.

Sähkö-Pösö is a car that goes with its competitors and is pleasantly soft to drive. However, it is expensive. A petrol model with similar equipment and power is almost ten tons cheaper.