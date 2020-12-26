A.Ford also relies on electricity and is launching the electrically powered Mustang Mach E at the beginning of next year. With a long hood, Mustang logo on the grill and three-part rear lights, the beefy car borrows design from the famous pony car. The 4.71 meter long and 1.62 meter high Mach E is not a sports car, but a stately crossover SUV with a sporty character. Five people can be accommodated well, even if we would have expected more space given the lush wheelbase of 2.98 meters. 402 to 1420 liters of luggage fit behind the tailgate. Practical and already known from the Ford Puma is the 81 liter plastic storage compartment with water drainage under the front hood, which holds wet swimwear or dirty sports shoes.

In addition to the VW ID 4, the coupé-like four-door model primarily targets Tesla’s Model Y. In the Mustang, too, a huge, upright touchscreen, which controls most of the functions, dominates the interior. A rotary knob in the lower part of the 15.5-inch screen controls the volume of the infotainment system, while a narrow display in front of the steering wheel shows the most important information while driving.

The reduced ambience looks modern, the material appearance in the extensively equipped electric Mustang is good. LED light, two-zone air conditioning, navigation, reversing camera, adaptive cruise control with stowage function and inductive charging cradle for smartphones are always on board; a Bang & Olufsen sound system or panoramic glass roof are available for an extra charge.









Ford Mustang Mach E.





The Mustang Mach E can be ordered with rear-wheel or all-wheel drive, with a 75 or 99 kWh lithium-ion battery placed flat between the axles and, depending on the battery capacity, in two power levels each. The standard version with a small battery, which costs 46,900 euros, already delivers 269 hp, in combination with the large battery the electric motor has an output of 290 hp. The two all-wheel drive variants with a second motor on the front axle generate 269 and 346 hp and 580 Nm of torque. Most customers will probably opt for the 54,000 euro SUV with rear-wheel drive and large battery, which promises a theoretical range of up to 610 kilometers, estimate the Ford strategists. It is 400 kilometers in connection with all-wheel drive and 75 kWh battery. The 100 km / h mark is reached after 5.3 to 7.0 seconds and the speed is limited to 180 km / h. The power consumption is given as 17.2 to 19.5 kWh per 100 kilometers. For the end of next year, Ford has announced the Mustang Mach E GT with a top speed of 200 km / h with 465 hp and 830 Newton meters.

The engineers have tailored the precise steering and the agile chassis especially for Europe, and the electric wild horse is correspondingly dynamic in driving, regardless of its weight of at least two tons. Drivers with sporty ambitions will not be disappointed. The most powerful all-wheel-drive model for 62,900 euros proved that comfort is not neglected either on its first ride on the Ford test track in Lommel, Belgium, where even poor roads and cobblestones were confidently ironed out. We could do without the artificially generated engine sound that can be switched off. Two charging cables are part of the standard equipment of every electric Mustang. Under normal circumstances, electricity for up to 120 kilometers can be recharged within ten minutes at a fast charging station with 150 kW.