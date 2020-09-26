Test drive Finland’s most popular car revamped – Škoda Octavia is infinitely soft to drive, but intelligent systems are badly jammed

The spacious and practical Octavia is constantly becoming more luxurious and technical.

Industrialized man knows how to build a variety of four-wheeled conveyors from the earth’s ore and oil reserves to move himself between home and the mall. In Finland, a particularly popular form of movement in modern times has been such a spacious steel basket equipped with German engine technology and comfortably upholstered inside, with a Škoda Octavia in chrome-plated plastic at the tailgate.