KGroup constellations have their advantages for top computers. Many different cars can be made from one platform, and the still young Stellantis group with Peugeot, Fiat, Jeep, Opel and many others makes full use of this.

The Fiat Doblo commercial vehicle, which disappeared from the market for a short time, is back, albeit with Peugeot DNA. Opel calls the Doblo Combo, Peugeot Rifter. As before, the new Fiat is a panel van à la Renault Kangoo, it is available as a sheet metal commercial vehicle in two lengths (4.40 and 4.75 meters) and as a glazed passenger car with two rows of seats in the short version. However, it only drives electrically with a 50 kWh battery and the well-known 136 hp motor (100 kW). The consumption is given as 19.6 kWh per 100 kilometers, the standard range should be around 280 kilometers. With a price before deducting any premiums of 41,490 euros, the Doblo, which is equipped with two rear sliding doors, is one of the more affordable electricians. The E-Doblo can charge at the fast DC station with a maximum of 100 kW, the top speed is 130 km/h.

The commercial vehicle variant is also offered with this electric motor, but there is also a 1.2-liter petrol engine with 110 hp and a 1.5-liter diesel with 100 or 130 hp. In the basic model, the small petrol engine, six gears are shifted manually, it costs 24,990 euros, the weaker diesel is 1,190 euros more expensive. With an eight-speed automatic, 29,740 euros have to be paid for the 130 hp diesel. As a panel van, the E-Doblo requires 37,545 euros. The prices refer to the short length, the loading volume is up to 3800 liters.

In the 4.75 meter variant, which is not available as a petrol engine, it is up to 4400 liters. The maximum payload is around one ton. The prices of the long Doblo are almost 20 percent higher than those of the short version.

The long Doblo have two sliding doors, all panel vans have a wing door at the back and are equipped with a radio, air conditioning and two individual seats. Three seats side by side is an option. All Doblos are built in Vigo, Spain, a former Citroën plant.