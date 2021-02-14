F.To many, iat still sounds like Volkswagen or Renault, a generalist with a wide range. In fact, strictly speaking, the program consists of a car, the 500. As the reincarnation of its legendary ancestor, it is a hit without any signs of fatigue. Now the Italians are stepping up. The model with a combustion engine will continue to be built on the previous basis. There is also an electric 500, the design of which is completely new. If you see both of them side by side, you can hardly believe your deceived eyes, the electric version is much sturdier despite the obvious relationship.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

As a result, it offers a lot of space inside, and the batteries built into the floor create a feeling of airy space. However, taller drivers suffer from roof contact because of the high seating position. We moved the two-door, there is also a version with an additional half door on the passenger side for better access to the rear seats.

The 500 E drives calmly, with a train, without oomph. His character is cheerful, also expressed by a stylish interior. It has weaknesses in its operation, including the pushbuttons for changing gears or the tiny virtual buttons for the radio stations or the heated seats on the neatly presented screen. We dislike the callous steering. We are surprised how clearly the rolling noises penetrate inside. Once the radio went on strike. And the assistant co-driver refuses to work in bad weather.









A range of 320 kilometers is promised according to the realistic WLTP standard, the battery has a capacity of 23.7 or 42 kWh, depending on the version. We managed around 200 kilometers with outside temperatures around freezing point, on the autobahn with a maximum of 120 km / h only 150. Like its small competitors, it is not suitable for travel, as you can absolutely stop to charge for half an hour despite slow travel. In the city, however, the 500 E is the pure joy of bustling around, a heartbreaker with practical talent.

The pleasure is just not cheap. We determined an average consumption of 22.5 kWh including loss of charge, which is just under 7 euros per 100 kilometers. And the purchase puts pressure on the good mood for the chic, 118 hp first edition La Prima with 35,000 euros.