D.he Ferrari Portofino has only been on the market for three years, and yet Ferrari is now giving it a relatively major overhaul. The Portofino 2021 now bears the designation M for “Modificata”, and the most important thing is the new dual clutch transmission, which distributes the power over eight instead of seven gears. In addition, the Ferrari has become cleaner and more economical, thanks to a new catalytic converter and a petrol particle filter.

Maranello has not yet given official consumption figures, but it is now six percent less, despite an increase in output of 20 to 620 hp. The torque of the 3.85 liter V8 engine now amounts to 760 Newton meters. The body has hardly changed, only the front has been retouched, the retractable hardtop that makes this model so charming is still the same.

The Portofino is a 4.59 meter long coupé and convertible in one, a genre that has become rare today. The transformation succeeds at the push of a button in 14 seconds, first the rear window and frame are raised onto the short roof, then the rear folds open to the rear, the roof and window disappear into the rear, which closes again. The 292-liter trunk is of course shrinking a lot.

BMW cannot raise an objection

But luggage can also be placed on the rear seats, the backrests of which can also be folded down. As a home, however, we would not expect anyone to use the two places. It’s way too tight. A lot has also happened in terms of software and assistance systems. The M – BMW cannot raise an objection, by the way, Ferrari has been using the abbreviation since 1971 with the F 12 M – now has an adaptive cruise control, it warns of cars in the blind spot, of front collisions (with brake intervention) and inadvertent lane changes. In addition, there is now a reversing camera with all-round visibility, traffic sign recognition and automatic high beam. Ferraristi have to do without a head-up display. Integrating this would have been too much of an effort for a facelift. But the Portofino M can Apple Car Play and Android Auto, but the display of the maps on the seven-inch monitor is very old-fashioned.

One of the Ferrari specialties is the Mannetino, that little lever on the steering wheel with which the car can be adjusted to the respective situation. He now has five positions, not just four. “ESC aus” is added to wet, comfort, sport and racing. Then all electronic helpers have a break, only the ABS keeps its function.

This position is certainly only for the true expert who doesn’t throw the rear-wheel drive Portofino off the track when things get tough. The first test drives heralded an impressive performance, in less than four seconds the 100 can be reached from a standing start, in less than ten the 200. The top speed is a good 320 km / h, but we warn of the strong wind noises, which closed from 280 km / h to occur.

If you drive like this, the 80-liter tank is quickly empty. But the Portofino does not appeal to such parforce rides per se, even though he masters them. In the good old GT manner, it can be driven very casually, comfortably and completely calmly, even a Ferrari is always just a car.

Of course, the fans of the brand see it differently. The price has been increased by around ten percent and is now just under 200,000 euros. If you order today, you have to wait at least a year, even though production has already started these days. The purchase costs are put into perspective by the fact that the annual service is free for the first seven years. If that’s not a good move.