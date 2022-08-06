Test drive | Everyone wants plug-in cars now. Driving the Mazda CX-5 makes you wonder if the internal combustion engine is such an outdated technology after all.

6.8. 2:00 am | Updated 6.8. 12:39 p.m

Fuels high prices have accelerated the transition of many motorists to rechargeable vehicles.

Among the manufacturers, Mazda is one of the late risers: there has been one light hybrid and one electric car in the range. The first plug-in hybrid CX-60 is coming to Finland only in the fall, and according to the importer, there has been more advance demand for it than for any other previous model.

It’s understandable at current fuel prices, but you shouldn’t rule out a traditional gasoline car just yet. If someone is wondering for what use they still dare to get a combustion engine car, the Mazda CX-5 offers a valid answer.

Downloadable the performance of the cars is already enough for many motorists for most situations, but in certain types of use the internal combustion engine still works better for now.

One of these situations is towing a trailer. If you have to tow something heavy, such as a small horse cart or a slightly larger motor boat with a trailer, many rechargeable cars start to come up against the weight and price limit.

The entertainment and navigation features are controlled by the rotary selector on the center console.

For example, there are only a few electric cars on the Finnish market that can tow a braked trailer of more than 2,000 kg, such as Tesla Model X and BMW iX. In plug-in hybrids, the situation is already a little better: Volvo’s XC60 hybrids can tow even heavier loads, but the price starts at 67,000 euros.

Actually, it’s hard to find a mid-priced car that can be loaded for a large trailer. So let’s look at petrol cars.

A valid alternative to the CX-5 is, for example, the Toyota RAV4, if the towing capacity of 1,500 kilograms is sufficient. For Honda’s CR-V models, the maximum trailer mass with or without brakes is the usual 750 kilograms, if you want a hybrid powertrain in the car.

The proportions of the front seats are suitable for tall drivers. The benches would need even more versatile adjustments.

The combustion engine version, on the other hand, pulls a load of 2,000 kilograms.

Mazda’s CX-5 automatic transmission prices start at 40,000 euros. Even with the cheapest front-wheel drive automatic in the price list, you can take the required 2,000 kg cart on the rear hitch.

And that is by no means the only good feature of the car.

Indoors There is something almost endearingly old-fashioned about Mazda: unlike most competitors, the car does not have a touch screen.

The window and mirror adjustment knobs represent the traditional style.

However, those used to traditional buttons may consider this a good thing. Display functions such as navigation and entertainment features are controlled by a rotary dial on the center console, similar to many BMW cars.

As a whole, the cabin exudes quality. Of course, it should be noted that the test drive features a four-wheel drive Signature model with a 2.5-liter gasoline engine, which is the most expensive of the five equipment levels. It includes, for example, high-quality nappa leather upholstery.

You can certainly do with less, and somehow the basic settings in the Mazda have such an atmosphere that everything in the cockpit is in just the right place.

The reduced style of the cockpit is successful. The cruise control and other driving aids are conveniently located in the middle of the steering wheel.

Usually at least one or two functions are a bit out of place, but this is not the case with the CX-5. The pleasant driving atmosphere is completed by the HUD, i.e. the windshield reflection display, belonging to the three best equipment levels, which is more useful than a distraction when driving.

This Mazda is not actually a new model, but an improved version of the car that has been on the market since 2017. As a new feature, an improved traffic jam assistant has been added to the car, which adapts the car’s course in traffic.

The feature works well enough, although Mazda’s lane departure warning is not quite as smooth as, for example, in the cars of another Japanese company, Toyota. Stay in the lane, but don’t take your hands off the wheel for too long.

Compared to cars of this size, the back seat has good comfort.

Although Mazda has not pushed itself to the top of the market when it comes to the technical renewal of cars, the company clearly has an understanding of functional car design. The CX-5 is medium-sized (4,575 mm), but quite tall for an SUV (1,660 mm), which is reflected in the car’s interior dimensions.

“ In the city, consumption rises above the ten-liter limit by one hundred.

An active person who carries a lot of stuff will probably appreciate the car’s design choices, which include a tailgate that opens without a threshold. During the test drive, I found that an L-sized road bike can fit quite comfortably with the seats folded down without removing the front wheel.

Otherwise, with the basic settings, the 541-liter trunk is exactly the benefits that can be achieved in a combustion engine car when there is no driving battery in the back taking up space.

For bumpier conditions, the car has 19.2 centimeters of ground clearance, which increases to 20 centimeters with the test car’s 19-inch wheels. It is quite sufficient for most situations.

The instrument panel is very traditional, but emphasizes the car’s non-gestural essence.

In addition, the driver can select a special off-road driving mode, whereby the car regulates the operation of the front and rear wheels by detecting the adequacy of the grip. In my test drive, I didn’t really need this feature, but the six-speed automatic transmission also worked on slower and rougher terrains.

Yes, thanks to the four-wheel drive, you would, for example, dare to launch the boat from a slightly worse slope.

On winding forest roads, the CX-5 is good enough to drive. A small disadvantage comes from the effect of the high booth, which is felt especially when cornering. There should also be more sensitivity in the steering, but the focus seems to be more on comfort than sportiness in a car like this.

There is also a Sport setting in the driving modes, which is useful mainly in acceleration situations.

The rear container without a threshold makes it easier to load large items.

from the CX-5 while driving, sometimes I wonder what the bad sides of the combustion engine were.

When driving on the highway and highway, the consumption stabilizes at the level of eight liters per hundred. It’s certainly a lot, but you can’t get to significantly lower numbers even with most plug-in hybrids, when the consumption increases significantly after the usual 50 kilometers of electric driving.

Actually, the biggest benefit of hybrid technology comes out on short journeys and starting in the city. There’s no reason to buy a car like this as a family shopping bag, because the consumption in the city rises above the ten-liter limit by a hundred.

On the other hand, the car can handle the conditions in which many Finns move: on slightly worse roads, on a trip to a cottage, and even when just towing a boat.

For those looking for a premium atmosphere, Mazda offers a good alternative to more expensive German brands. That is why the CX-5 is a common sight in Finnish traffic.