M.ith the new C4, Citroën not only replaces its blissful predecessor, but also the original C4 Cactus. At the market launch this month, the 4.36 meter long, compact crossover with extravagant light graphics will be available from dealers as a 130 hp petrol engine, equally powerful diesel and as a fully electric version with 136 hp. Visually, the E-C4 differs only slightly from the variants with a combustion engine and offers the same amount of space for passengers and luggage.

Thanks to a wheelbase of 2.67 meters and a height of 1.53 meters, the backbenchers can also find space. Class-standard 380 to 1250 liters of luggage fit behind the tailgate. The driver looks at a digital 5.5-inch display in front of the steering wheel and a central 10-inch touch monitor, which can be used to control many functions.

The standard two-zone air conditioning is operated with classic rotary controls, which we welcome. A tablet holder for the passenger that can be pulled out above the glove compartment is celebrating its premiere. Citroën has always been committed to comfort, and the C4 and E-C4 do not disappoint in this regard. The suspension with a progressive hydraulic stop irons rough road bumps well, thickly padded comfort seats underline the dresser coordination.









Photo gallery



Test drive

:



Citroën C4





The electric C4 takes over the drive train and the battery technology of the PSA group, which are already used in the Opel Mokka-E, Peugeot E-2008 or the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense. The battery in the underbody has a capacity of 50 kWh. An electric range of up to 350 kilometers is promised with a power consumption of 16.6 kWh. After an initial test drive, we came to around 22 kWh per 100 kilometers and estimate a maximum of 280 kilometers in everyday life. A three-phase 11 kW onboard charger is standard, with a wallbox charging takes just under five hours. The C4 can take up to 100 kW at the DC charging station and is 80 percent charged in half an hour.

Prices for the electric model start at 34,640 euros. After deducting the electric subsidy, the E-C4 costs around 900 euros more than the 23,940 euros petrol engine with 130 hp. In spring, the engine range will be supplemented by two more gasoline engines with 100 and 155 hp and a 110 hp diesel.