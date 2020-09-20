GMost games in Berlin traffic usually look like this: veins pulsate, fingers on forehead, fist up. But when the Citroën Ami hums through middle, something else happens. A cyclist gives her thumbs up, pedestrians wave, children giggle, everyone smiles. As if the tiny cube on four wheels had just sucked away the passive-aggressive mood of the street.

The socially acceptable American is preparing to turn urban mobility upside down a bit. When it comes onto the market in Germany in 2021, it should be as cheap as in France, where Citroën has sold around 1,000 models since July. It costs 6900 euros there. Whoever wants to lease pays 20 euros a month. There is a two-seater weighing 470 kilograms, a turning circle of just 7.20 meters, the equivalent of eight hp and a range of up to 75 kilometers with the 5.5 kWh battery. It is charged after three hours at the domestic socket. Citroën wants to have adapters for the charging station and wallbox ready for the market launch.

The electric capsule is of course not only a pleasure for passers-by, but also for drivers. Provided that they allow themselves to be in close contact with every manhole cover, almost unsprung. And it ends at 45 km / h. The Ami is a light vehicle and can be driven with a scooter license, class AM, from 16 years of age. The 45 km / h limit was not an obstacle on Berlin’s streets, it doesn’t go faster anyway. In return, thanks to the panoramic roof and large glazing, it offers an excellent overview that makes you forget the missing rearview mirror.









For its 2.41 meter length, much shorter than a Smart, it looks quite spacious because the driver and front passenger are almost seated on the rear axle. However, there is only storage space in front of the locked passenger seat. A tubular steel frame should provide safety, otherwise the body is made entirely of plastic. The three-point seat belt is the only safety system on board.

Instead of a radio and navigation system, there are just brackets for smartphones and Bluetooth speakers. The young customers shouldn’t be bothered by that. Window regulator? If there is no need either, Citroën decided and preferred to install windows that can be folded up halfway. Incidentally, it naturally arouses duck reminiscences, and they are known to always bring joy.