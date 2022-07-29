Test drive | Audi made an electric car that accelerates almost like an F1 car, but the price is moderate for the power

Multi a car driver’s dream is to drive Ferraris and Lamborghinis in order to experience the real thrill of speed.

As electric cars become more common, this can be achieved with slightly more “ordinary” cars, such as Audi. The interior of the German manufacturer Audi e-tron GT is a travel car suitable for a group of four, whose performance is something completely different from what the vast majority of cars in traffic are prone to.

Already in the basic model, the acceleration from zero to hundred is an impressive 4.1 seconds. In the EUR 40,000 more expensive RS model, the numbers are downright cheeky.

The electric motors placed on the front and rear axles produce 440 kilowatts of power with four-wheel drive. Converted to horsepower, the reading approaches the 600 mark. Acceleration from zero to 100 is 3.3 seconds – so it’s a pretty crazy game in a fun way. But what’s it like to drive?

Like as is customary in electric cars, the weight of the RS e-tron rises quite high (it weighs a good 2,300 kilos). The phenomenon is mainly explained by the driving battery, which weighs a lot and takes up considerable space.

Sports seats are an obvious choice for an efficient car.

In Audi, the battery is placed near the bottom of the car. It fits well with the wide and low shape of the car. The center of gravity is low, which is an advantage at high speeds and steep corners.

The weight of electric cars understandably raises questions about, for example, tire wear and the efficiency of energy use. However, the main rule is that the efficiency of an electric motor is significantly better than that of a combustion engine.

Tires do wear out, and they are often bigger and wider than on traditional cars.

The front has slightly narrower tires than the rear.

Audi’s consumption is still not insanely high. The car has a battery with a net content of 83.7 kilowatt hours. Based on Wltp measurements, the reported consumption is about 20–21 kilowatt hours per hundred kilometers, which is in the same category as, say, the Volkswagen ID.4.

Driving moderately, the car should therefore get about 400 kilometers on a single charge. This is made possible by the car’s carefully thought-out aerodynamic solutions.

“ Power meets ecology, at least by measuring a car’s traffic emissions.

WITH E-TRON GT can make the battery charge wear out remarkably quickly if desired. That is explained by the car’s insane speed.

You can test the ferocious acceleration even when setting off, when the speed limit in the built-up area changes to 80 and after a while to 100. Few cars can achieve such a “Linnanmäki effect”. That is, you don’t have to press the gas pedal even close to the bottom, and the car goes into a stomach-churning plunge.

Audi’s electronic meter is functional, but more adjustment options are needed.

By accelerating a lot and driving on the highway at the upper limits of the speed limit, the momentary consumption at 100 km goes up to around 40 kilowatt hours.

Still, during a test drive on the highway between Helsinki and Tampere, a driving distance of 350 kilometers was reached on a single charge, even though the journey included several acceleration tests and an average speed of 120 kilometers per hour.

From the interior e-tron GT is interesting. With this car, it is justified to talk specifically about the “cabin”. The driver sits deep and low, but visibility is still good or even commendable.

The rear of the GT model car looks stylish.

The manufacturer has left plenty of buttons in the car next to the touch screen, for example for adjusting the air conditioning.

This is a good thing, although Audi’s electric models sometimes show the same sense of frugality as many competitors. Even in expensive cars, the center console and keys remind me a little too much of the average brands of the same group.

The colleague who jumps in admires the car’s power, but at the same time he notices a smile on his face: it has the same touch screen as in his own Skoda Octavia.

The instrument display is the same one that has been in Audis for years. The navigation can be conveniently displayed, but in general, I think there are too few adjustments available.

However, I would believe that many buyers will like a design that respects German traditions – you are not buying a futuristic living room here, but a car that exudes elegance and power.

Outside looking at it, the e-tron GT is one of the finest views of a modern Gran tourismo car that can be found on the market at all.

Due to the design of the front seats, there is enough space for the back seat occupants.

The car has many common elements and shared technology with Porsche’s Taycan model, which belongs to the same VW group. It’s even the best electric car on the market in many people’s opinion, but the e-tron GT is a more austere and a bit more sleazy version of the same thinking.

“ The acceleration is in the same category as F1 cars of past decades.

Aerodynamics meets angularity. Power meets ecology, at least by measuring a car’s traffic emissions.

Driving into steep corners is a lot of fun, which tends to overshadow how fast the Audi really goes. Many cars would need a bit of runway for Autobahn speeds, but not the RS version of the e-tron GT. It just goes faster and faster when the driver tells it to.

During the test run, the highest charging power was momentarily 100 kilowatts.

In addition, the car has four-wheel steering, which only improves the suitably enhanced steering even further.

Practicality in terms of the advantages of the RS e-tron GT, you can count charging, which is the same 800 volt technology as in the Taycan. The peak charging power is 270 kilowatts, which, according to the manufacturer, means that the battery takes in at best 40 kilowatt hours of electricity in ten minutes.

We didn’t have the Fastest high-power chargers for the test drive, but already with 50 kilowatt chargers you can get enough electricity during the shopping trip.

The only downside in terms of comfort is tire noise, which can be heard in the cabin disturbingly, unless you happen to be driving on freshly laid asphalt.

In addition to the rear, you can also transport goods in the 85-liter compartment under the hood.

There are quieter cars, but not many as fun and efficient.

Prices for the basic model of the E-tron GT start at just over a hundred tons. The RS model’s efficiency and accessories raise the final price to around 180,000 euros. That’s a lot of money. Then, for the sake of comparison: the Mercedes-AMG GT R, for example, offers similar acceleration among combustion engine cars, but the price is 100,000 euros more.

In general, in combustion engine cars, you have to go mainly for the most powerful models of premium manufacturers or Italian supercars, in order to reach similar powers. The acceleration is in the same category as the F1 cars of the past decades and close to the same as the current Nascar series racing cars.

Considering that, the price is reasonable. It is a luxury made possible by the electrification of cars and permissive tax treatment.