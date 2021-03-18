S.Age someone again, one electric car drives like another. That doesn’t even apply if both have the same drive. Audi builds its E-Tron GT on that of the Porsche Taycan, and yet life is different with the Ingolstadt. The Audi causes less wow. Anyone who thinks this is bad news is a fan of sports cars, with all the advantages and disadvantages offered by the brilliantly racing Porsche. In the Audi, the air-sprung chassis works more gently, the steering is more gentle, and the desire to travel outweighs the sheer performance.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

So that there is no wrong impression, we are talking about nuances in a pointed tip. The basic model offers 476 hp, it runs 245 km / h and sprints to 100 km / h in 4.1 seconds. In the spicier RS ​​are 598 hp, 3.3 seconds and 250 km / h. In the blink of an eye, 646 HP can be called up for the purpose of shaking off rebellious semi-powerful electricians, which is usually enough. Either way, we were irritated by the audible hum of the electric drive. Otherwise there are hardly any differences. Both accelerate decisively and are brisk. The sensation lies in the draft, speeds beyond 130 km / h are theoretical, they ruin the range.

The character orientation develops its charm in a sufficiently hectic everyday life, Audi speaks of wanting to reach discerning customers with an interest in style and design. The small trunk hatch with a noticeable loading sill is a tribute. What is pleasing in this 5-meter-long car is the handiness, which is also promoted by rear-axle steering, and a neat, if not outstandingly elegantly prepared interior with features of a mountain range. Thanks for the receipt of some buttons, the operation works well. The technically exciting package flows into a design that has received many praise, we find Marc Lichte’s lines sometimes exhausting.









The battery has a capacity of 93 kWh, of which 85 kWh are usable. In the ideal case, which hardly ever occurs, it can be charged with a nimble 270 kW. According to the standard, the range is specified as up to 480 kilometers; after our test drive, we suspect a reality of 360 kilometers.

We wouldn’t go to extremes, but choose the cheaper GT. It looks more harmonious and already costs 100,000 euros. 138,000 euros are required for the RS. Plus extras. Even in this category, electromobility has its price and generates pressure to save money, which is bearing strange fruits. The basic equipment doesn’t even have a lumbar support.