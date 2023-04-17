Knowing your rights can help you avoid a lot of unnecessary trouble, and even more so when having a traffic stopWell, if it is true that many people drive, few know how to act in these circumstances. Are you one of them?
Therefore, we bring you a testthat will make you discover how prepared you are for a traffic stop What do you know about your rights?
Test: How well do you know your rights in the face of a traffic stop?
If you missed one or more answers, watch out! You could get in trouble for not knowing your rights. Remember that knowing how to act when faced with a traffic stop can save you a lot of headaches.
If you get all the questions right, congratulations! You are a person prepared for this type of circumstance, but even so, it does not hurt to keep traffic laws in mind; such as:
- Always carry your driver’s license or photo identification (such as matricula consular).
- Have your vehicle insurance on hand.
- Fasten your seat belt and ask those who go with you to do so too.
- Respect the speed limits.
- Check that your vehicle’s lights and directionals work correctly.
- Respect road signs, pedestrian crossings and school zones.
- Verify that your license plates are current.
- Pay your fines.
- If you drink alcoholic beverages, don’t drive.
