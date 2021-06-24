Isn’t it ironic that Skoda is nowadays seen more as a builder of cars for the (large) people than the brand that has been carrying that name since 1937? The whole dieselgate tragedy has of course not done Wolfsburg any good, but the advance of the Czech sister brand had been going on for some time. About five years ago, Audi even thought it was enough with the quality and premium ambitions of Skoda, which has put considerable pressure on the group hierarchy. Well, it looks like another word will be exchanged at the headquarters of the VW group. After all, the Enyaq does not hide its aspiration to become the primus among the MEB cars.