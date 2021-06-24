We also see where the sneer originates. Technically, both EVs are almost identical, with the same platform, the same motors and the same number of batteries. Even aesthetically, the two are not completely separated from each other. Because don’t tell us you don’t see the Taycan in the hips of the E-Tron GT. Before this story takes a turn it doesn’t deserve, it doesn’t have to be a shame. Porsche has been borrowing blueprints from Audi for years – just compare the Q5 with the Macan – and there has not yet been a rooster crowed. For the simple reason that in Stuttgart they always give their own twist to the base that they receive from Ingolstadt. The question remains, of course, whether Audi, now that the story is reversed, has done its homework just as well?