Let’s remember that the moons that exist in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba They are divided into two hierarchical parts: the upper or increasing and the lower or decreasing. There are twelve in total and six make up each section. However, the power and character of the characters often have unmistakable nuances. That’s why we decided to do a test, let’s see what kind of enemy you could become.
In this test we will only consider the crescent moons that we will meet in the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Here we leave it for you:
What do you think of teamwork?
What did they tell you when they broke up in your last relationship?
What do you do if you get lost?
You walk down the street and you meet your ex, with whom you didn’t meet on the best of terms, what do you do?
The best comedy shoujo is…
How do you end the days?
What is your favorite drink at breakfast?
Crescent Moon One: Kukoshibo
You have somewhat toxic relationships because you are a very competitive person. However, you appreciate order a lot, because you believe that it is the basis for the proper functioning of relationships and society. Clarity and concrete things are your thing. In addition, you are a person with a lot of discipline, it seems that you come from another era because in the end, you trust the systems, if we all do what corresponds to us. If you drop two hairlines from competitiveness, you will stay healthy and continue to shine brightly in a healthy way. You are the type of person that everyone respects.
Crescent Moon Two: Douma
You always try to take things easy. If you like people, you are quite tolerant, and if you don’t, you can become very hostile. However, you are very funny and fresh. Although you have some problems generating deep links. Try to really trust others and you will see that you will be able to have people by your side who will take care of you and love you just the way you are, even with the darkness that you think is intolerable.
Crescent Moon Three: Azaka
You are a somewhat self-centered person and that allows you to feel superior. You can’t find your place in the system and you think you are very anarchist, all good, but measure yourself, in the end we live in society. And above all, there are fights that we cannot win alone. Maybe you could try to be a little more empathetic, it would be better for you in your relationships in general and you would greatly improve that humor that characterizes you, we both know that you don’t always feel comfortable with it. You don’t always have to crush people to feel good and they don’t have to be like you either. The differences will motivate us to move forward and rethink our ideology.
Crescent Moon Four: Hantengu
You like shadows, and you tend to criticize others a lot. Also, you like gossip, it’s the truth and you’re good at it, you always get the best because you can change your perspective and seem different. It’s not that it’s bad, as long as you don’t create problems, finding out things is more or less natural. Although, perhaps if you stay in a fixed position, you could generate more stable links. Give it a try, you’ll probably like it.
Crescent Moon Five: Gyokko
You tend to change your mind very quickly, you are really influential. Because, more than stopping to analyze things, anyone sweetens your ear. Be careful, it is not that you are lacking in judgment, but perhaps, at times, they tend to overshadow you. This could get you into trouble that you may not fully understand. Although all this also shows that you are a very brave person and you are not afraid of what they will say, and that is very important, keep that quality and face the world.
Crescent Moon Six: Daki and Gyoutarou
You are a person with contrasts that sometimes feel very contradictory. Relax, that’s how it is to exist. Obviously you are special with your different facets living within you, but you don’t have to constantly withdraw into yourself either. You will not hurt people with your past or your perspectives. Sometimes you feel ugly and other times precious, both physically and ideologically, remember, it’s you and you build yourself, don’t let what others think of you destroy you. Work on your security. Have a little more confidence in yourself, you will see that there are also trustworthy people in the world.
We recommend: Test: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – What type of breathing control according to your personality?
Well, are you satisfied with the result you obtained? Are you that powerful?
Where can I watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba?
Remember that the movies, the previous seasons and the one currently being broadcast are available with dubbing and subtitles on Crunchyroll.
Also, despite the fact that the manga work written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge ended, there is still much of the material to be adapted.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba It had 205 chapters collected in 25 volumes. The first film Mugen Train is one of the biggest hits at the box office in Japan. And the recent second film was not far behind.
The author’s shonen delivery managed to position itself as a new light for the genre.
You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.
#Test #Demon #Slayer #Kimetsu #Yaiba #crescent #moon #personality
Leave a Reply