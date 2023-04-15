God, I see her out of the corner of my eye. I saw on instagram that she was dating someone else.

You walk down the street and you meet your ex, with whom you didn’t meet on the best of terms, what do you do?

I stay calm and try to stay in the zone. I see what kind of public transport goes by and the places it leads to. Later, surely I find how to return.

I ask various people what routes go through and where they take me. I also wonder if anyone knows how I could get back.

Test: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Which crescent moon would you be according to your personality?

Crescent Moon One: Kukoshibo You have somewhat toxic relationships because you are a very competitive person. However, you appreciate order a lot, because you believe that it is the basis for the proper functioning of relationships and society. Clarity and concrete things are your thing. In addition, you are a person with a lot of discipline, it seems that you come from another era because in the end, you trust the systems, if we all do what corresponds to us. If you drop two hairlines from competitiveness, you will stay healthy and continue to shine brightly in a healthy way. You are the type of person that everyone respects.

Crescent Moon Two: Douma You always try to take things easy. If you like people, you are quite tolerant, and if you don’t, you can become very hostile. However, you are very funny and fresh. Although you have some problems generating deep links. Try to really trust others and you will see that you will be able to have people by your side who will take care of you and love you just the way you are, even with the darkness that you think is intolerable.

Crescent Moon Three: Azaka You are a somewhat self-centered person and that allows you to feel superior. You can’t find your place in the system and you think you are very anarchist, all good, but measure yourself, in the end we live in society. And above all, there are fights that we cannot win alone. Maybe you could try to be a little more empathetic, it would be better for you in your relationships in general and you would greatly improve that humor that characterizes you, we both know that you don’t always feel comfortable with it. You don’t always have to crush people to feel good and they don’t have to be like you either. The differences will motivate us to move forward and rethink our ideology.

Crescent Moon Four: Hantengu You like shadows, and you tend to criticize others a lot. Also, you like gossip, it’s the truth and you’re good at it, you always get the best because you can change your perspective and seem different. It’s not that it’s bad, as long as you don’t create problems, finding out things is more or less natural. Although, perhaps if you stay in a fixed position, you could generate more stable links. Give it a try, you’ll probably like it.

Crescent Moon Five: Gyokko You tend to change your mind very quickly, you are really influential. Because, more than stopping to analyze things, anyone sweetens your ear. Be careful, it is not that you are lacking in judgment, but perhaps, at times, they tend to overshadow you. This could get you into trouble that you may not fully understand. Although all this also shows that you are a very brave person and you are not afraid of what they will say, and that is very important, keep that quality and face the world.