A step towards 2024

Three races from the end of the 2023 championship, and above all a few days from the emotions experienced in the last Thai Grand Prix, the MotoGP world championship is starting to look towards next season. After making the 2024 calendar official, the program was definitively completed with the official nature of the circuits and the dates on which the Tests will take placefrom pre-season to post-season ones, obviously without excluding those that will be held during the current world championship.

The three stages before the world championship

We will have to wait to see the new bikes in action and the riders who will begin their adventures with other teams the beginning of Februarywith the Malaysian track of Sepang which will be the site of the first data collection in first three days of the month. The teams will then make a short two-day stop before returning to activity again from 6 to 8 February. Always during the same month, but this time the 19th and 20thMotoGP will move to Qatar, a Lusail, for the last winter testing session. It should also be underlined that the season will start on the same circuit on the weekend of 8 to 10 March.

Italy protagonist in the current season

As usual, MotoGP will carry out other tests on single days during the ongoing championship, and it is precisely in this context that the novelty communicated by Dorna and FIM: from the two traditional days we will move on to three appointmentswith the choice made by mutual agreement between the Manufacturers, the teams and Michelin, which will have to develop the new front tire which will be introduced in 2024. For this reason, the mini calendar will include the news from Mugellowith the Tuscan track hosting the tests on 3 June. Even before this appointment, the premier class will stop in Jerez de la Frontera on April 29thand then returned to Italy again on September 9ththis time a Misano Adriatico. As will happen at the end of this championship, there will then be a training session post-season testing in Valencia, two days after the final race of the world championship. In this case, therefore, the tests will take place on November 19th.

MotoGP test program 2024

CIRCUIT AT YOUR PLACE TEST Sepang (Malaysia) February 1-2-3 Pre-season Sepang (Malaysia) 6-7-8 February Pre-season Lusail (Qatar) February 19-20 Pre-season Jerez de la Frontera (Spain) April 29 Seasonal Mugello 3 June Seasonal Misano Adriatico September 9th Seasonal Valencia (Spain) November 19th Post-season