













Test: Blue-eyed samurai – What character are you according to your personality?









The odyssey of blue eyed samurai It is very interesting, because it is a path to achieve revenge in the midst of a difficult context that is marked by the racism of still feudal Japan.

Mizu is a young blue-eyed Japanese woman who is considered a wandering spirit due to her physical characteristics. She is an orphan of a mother, but she will look for her father to kill him because he sealed her fate of precariousness – her father is a foreigner.

Source: Netflix

Mizu will be welcomed by a famous blacksmith who will not only guide her in the art of forging steel, but – thanks to the fact that the best samurai go in search of her and train so that the man is capable of making a personalized katana – The woman will be able to learn the secret techniques by observing the swordsmen from the shadows.

However, Yesblue eyed amurai has a repertoire of characters that grow in an excellent way during the first season and that is something quite admirable. Do you dare to know what type of character you would be? Take the test and find out your role in feudal Japan. Without further ado, here you go:

You won the Smash tournament! Everyone congratulates you! How do you react? THANK YOU! You know, I have always been very skilled, it was natural. See also Standard PS5 available today, March 19, 2023, on Amazon Italy: no bundle or surcharge It’s just a game, but thanks. Oh, I wouldn’t be here without my friends who play with me all the time. The merit is joint.

Thank you, now let’s all play more together. Oh thank you? They’re going to want to hang on to my success.

You enter a palace, what is the first thing you steal? STEAL? Swords! The silverware! Gemstone jewelry. A garment with gold threads. The final essay/project is scheduled for next month, what are you doing?

I will do a little every day. The last week will be completely focused on it.

Well, fifteen days before I start to work.

I’ll start working on it right away, so I’ll have time to redo and edit. Oops, I’ll do it right away to finish it and do my thing, we have to live, okay? Your sister forgot to leave the boiler on and you took a bath with cold water, what do you do? I hold on and take a cold shower, but next time I’ll turn off the boiler and hide the towel from him so he can see what it feels like. It’s happening, well I can’t stand it but I’ll complain to him when I get out. If I get the flu, you’ll have to treat me. It’s your duty. Well, a bath with cold water will revive my body. !! Congratulations!! Son, I shout at him to catch him. Ah, no way, one is wrong. We shouldn’t fight with people we love because of nonsense. Tadan! A surprise party! What is your impression? Oh, how nice everything is, but it makes me sad, they shouldn’t have bothered about me. How do you believe? And they didn’t warn me? Look how I came. Well, I always come out resplendent but it happens a lot. Look at my horrible surprised face! How inconsiderate! Oh, how nice, I’m sure my girlfriend planned it. We’re all going to have a lot of fun. My girlfriend organized it because she cheated on me, I’m going to leave her big occasion in the dark. Celebrating life is always a positive thing. Sharing time and space is a good thing for everyone. What is your favorite color? Pink. Red. Purple. Black. Blue. What landscape do you prefer? Dawn! A shower of stars.

The sunset. The night sky. See also This is the number of bosses that Suda51 wanted to put in No More Heroes 3 Oops, an eclipse or something like that. How do you learn things best? Either way, I fit in somehow. I am a kinesthetic learner. I learn easier through listening. Visually. I think I’m a verbal learner. They are talking very loudly in the cinema, it is just very annoying. You have them at your side, what do you do? Well, I’ll keep quiet about it, don’t you see that it’s rude?

SHUT UP, can’t you see I came to the movies?

Well, no way, they are public spaces.

Ayno, they pass by, I will kindly tell them to keep quiet or I will accuse them of the technicians. Ayno, well I’ll have to put up with it, because talking to them will be a hassle.

Your best friend calls you, says he’ll be thirty minutes late for his date because his ex-girlfriend crossed his path. What are you doing? Ahhh, what? But if I am more important, I CAN’T BE LATE. I give him an ultimatum or he arrives in those 30 minutes or I’m leaving… FOREVER. The paths of life are unstable. Unexpected things happen. I hope passion doesn’t make you make wrong decisions. See you later. Ayno, it’s okay, we had already met. No way, he’s not coming. I’ll go and ghost him for at least a month. Oh, absolutely understandable. The little heart should not be limited. No way, we’ll go out another time. Wow, that’s going to be tough. No way, I’m going to buy some chips because I’m sure the gossip will be good after a while. Blue-eyed samurai: What character would you be according to your personality? mizu It is true that there are very unfair things that we do not deserve, however, part of life is accepting that this is how it is. Try not to be so apprehensive, at the end of the day, the one who suffers the regret is you. That’s why they say that from hate to love there is only one step and vice versa. You think more about who you hate than about who you love! What a calamity! Take a break. Anyway, in addition to thinking a lot about who hurt you, you are usually a practical person who makes decisions with a cool head. You know how to take care of yourself and you always put a lot of effort into what you do, perhaps you could channel that vengeful energy better. Cheer up! See also Record of Lodoss War – Good Metroidvania | Atomix Taigen Let’s see, yes you are good at what you do and everything, but remember that in a town of blind people, the one-eyed man is king, so don’t worry about your ego; It’s not a scolding, just keep trying but remember to be humble. You are very committed to what you do but also quite egocentric. Be careful, that could damage your relationships. So it’s very nice that you focus on your career, but that’s not all; And if it’s all for you, you don’t want to hurt others. Akemi Love is something very beautiful. It is true, it motivates a lot and is an essential part of us. However, remember that that’s not all. Try to balance things. You are a very determined and brave person. It’s admirable how little you doubt. Someone like you will achieve everything. Ringo You are a very optimistic and brave person. You are also a little naive, but with a big heart. You could use a little caution. You shine because you are very constant and quite skilled in everything you do, you are very capable and you know it, you just need to work a little on your security. blacksmith Wisdom is something that is learned over time. You are a person with a strong spirit but quite patient. You cultivate your affections with time, moderation and commitment. You know how to take care of others and yourself. You strive to do everything in the best way and for that everyone respects you. Keep going like this but try to talk more with others, don’t close yourself off.

And good? Do you identify with the character that resulted? Do you want to try again?

We recommend you: Blue-Eyed Samurai: What it is about and why you shouldn’t miss it

Where can I see Blue-Eyed Samurai?

blue eyed samurai It is a Netflix exclusive, so all eight episodes are available in its catalog. Each one lasts approximately one hour.

The open ending of the first season represents a new production that, however, has not been announced.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)