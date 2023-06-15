Russian dealers of the Jetour brand began selling the mid-size crossover Soueast DX8S, the portal reports on June 15. “Chinese cars”.

The price of a crossover starts from 2.5 million rubles. Soueast DX8S were brought to Russia in a test batch to study the demand of the model on the market. In the future, the DX8S may appear on the market under the Jetour brand.

The novelty is equipped with a 1.5-liter turbo engine with 156 hp. in combination with a 6-speed dual clutch “robot”.

Soueast dimensions: 4749 mm – length, 1900 mm – width and 1720 mm – height, wheelbase length is 2745 mm. The novelty comes in a five- and seven-seater configuration.

The Soueast DX8S comes with AutoHold, cruise control, keyless entry, LED headlights, six speakers, moonroof, leather interior, 12.3-inch instrument panel display and 10.25-inch media screen.

On June 13, the official dealers of the Chinese manufacturer Jetour announced the start of sales of the Dashing urban crossover. The Dashing crossover is aimed at a youth audience. The model is supplied to the Russian market with two power plants to choose from. The buyer can choose a 1.5-liter turbo engine with a capacity of 147 hp. paired with an automatic or manual six-speed gearbox. Jetour also offers a 1.6-liter turbocharged powerplant with 190 hp. in tandem with a seven-speed “robot”.