On February 23, exactly one month from now, the world of Formula 1 will meet on the track in Barcelona for the first, highly anticipated, part of the 2022 pre-season tests. The second round will take place in March in Bahrain. The three days in Barcelona will represent the first real outing on the track of the new single-seaters, born from the renewed technical regulations set up by F1 and FIA. There is a lot of curiosity among fans and professionals, but also among the teams. In fact, no one, even in the teams, really knows what the balance of power between the teams may be.

This also explains the social ‘frenzy’ that grips some teams, as in the case of Mercedes And Ferrari. In fact, both teams have published a message ‘dedicated’ to the new single-seaters and to the increasingly imminent tests on the horizon. The Brackley team, which still has a bitter taste for the drivers’ title vanished in the controversial Abu Dhabi GP final, has released a photo of a graphic simulation of the 2022 car in the ‘base model’ that F1 had released last year. year, complete with last season’s Mercedes livery. “Put a heart if you too can’t wait to see the 2022 cars on the track”, the text of the message.

F1 Testing 2022 ➡️ ONE MONTH TO GO! 🤩 Drop a ❤️ if you can’t wait to see the 2022 @ F1 cars on track! pic.twitter.com/yXPJrXcElX – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@ MercedesAMGF1) January 23, 2022

Similar is the post published by Ferrari, which instead expects from 2022 to finally be able to return to compete for a world title that has been missing – at the driver level – since 2007. “We really can’t wait to see these 2022 cars on track “, wrote the Maranello team. Attached a double photo with the Sainz-Leclerc couple and the 2022 ‘demo’ car that F1 unveiled last year at Silverstone. A nice way to charge the imagination of the fans, waiting to be able to get a first idea of ​​the values ​​on the field in exactly one month on the Catalunya circuit.