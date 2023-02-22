The three days of pre-season testing which will start tomorrow at the Sakhir circuit in Bahrain will obviously be fundamental for teams and drivers. But these days of activity on the track which will precede the first race weekend of 2023 by a week will also be particularly important for the Pirelli, which will also formally open its 2023 season after having carried out some tire test sessions in recent weeks with individual teams such as Mercedes, Aston Martin and AlphaTauri.

For the away match in the Middle East, the Italian company did things big, making good teams available six different slick compoundsranging from the new C0 – harder – to the C5 – softer. Of course, intermediate and wet tires are also present, despite the weather guaranteeing a completely clear sky from the risk of precipitation. Altogether each team will be able to use well 3rd set of dry tiresto which they will be added 2 sets of C3 ‘Proto’ tiresprototype tires – as the name itself suggests – which will be used by the teams to have a comparison with the standard tyres.

We’re bringing ✨all✨ the compounds to #F1‘s Bahrain pre-season test 🇧🇭 Here’s how to tell the tires apart when the cars are out on track 🧐 #F1 #Fit4F1 pic.twitter.com/6tcRmFdAEa — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) February 22, 2023