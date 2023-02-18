More than three months have passed since 20 November 2022, or the Sunday that brought the curtain down on the last season of the F1 world championship which ended as has become tradition in Abu Dhabi with the victory of world champion Max Verstappen. In fact, the World Cup in Qatar held in winter prompted the main sporting events not to overlap with the World Cup of football and so fans of F1 they found themselves waiting longer than expected before seeing the cars on the track again.

After the presentations of the 2023 single-seater concluded last Thursday with the unveiling of the Alpine A523, the moment awaited for the whole winter has finally come, namely the first – and only – winter tests through which teams and drivers are called to prepare for the season that will start in Bahrain on Sunday 5 March. Compared to 2022 when there were two test sessions – one in Spain in Barcelona and one in Sakhir – this year the protagonists of the Circus, starting next Thursday, will have only three days available in Bahrain to be divided among the riders who will therefore be able to count ‘only’ on a day and a half of preparation before the first official weekend. Obviously the spotlight will initially be on Red Bull which has yet to officially unveil the RB19, Ferrari instead with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will test the work done in Maranello – especially on the power unit – which generated the SF-23. Mercedes, on the other hand, is looking for confirmation with the W14, especially as regards porpoising.

The plan it includes 25 and a half hours of overall testing divided into six sessions, with the afternoon one lasting half an hour longer than the morning one. The green light at the bottom of the pit lane will start at 10:00 local time, 08:00 in Italy, with a lunch break from 12:00 to 13:00 (Italian time). In the afternoon the rink will be open until 5.30pm. Below are all the details relating to the programme, live television and the weather. As always you will find on FormulaPassion.it the direct written integral of the sessions, the statements of the protagonists and the analyses.

F1 testing 2023 in Bahrain, the schedule

Thursday 23 February

08.00-12.00 morning session; 13-17.30 afternoon session

Friday 24 February

08.00-12.00 morning session; 13-17.30 afternoon session

Saturday 25 February

08.00-12.00 morning session; 13-17.30 afternoon session

F1 testing 2023 in Bahrain, TV coverage

The tests will be broadcast on Sky Sports F1 on channel 207, FormulaPassion.it will guarantee the direct written integral of all the sessions

F1 testing 2023 in Bahrain, the weather

Thursday 23 February

Sunny, 0% chance of rain, 24°C max and 15°C min

Friday 24 February

Clouds with glimpses of sun, 0% chance of rain, 27°C maximum temperature and 21°C minimum temperature

Saturday 25 February

Partly sunny, 0% chance of rain, 28°C maximum temperature and 20°C minimum temperature

F1 testing 2023 in Bahrain, driver driving schedules (updating)