The 2023 pre-season testing will take place from 23 to 25 February at the Sakhir circuit, in Bahrain, where the first Grand Prix of the year will also start the following week. Drivers and teams await these three days of work on the track with trepidation, above all because it will be the only practice session allowed to the teams before the start of the championship. Until now, engineers have only been able to see their creatures at work in the 100km filming day organized to create material to be provided to sponsors.

One shakedown necessary but certainly insufficient to face what will be the longest season in the history of F1, with 23 GPs scheduled. It will also be very important for the teams to organize the work of their riders since, by dividing the days with an axe, everyone will have just a day and a half of testing. It will therefore be up to each team principal to define which driver to run and in which session given that, as always happens in these tests, the work will be divided between a morning shift and an afternoon session.

Thursday 23 February Friday 24 February Saturday 25 February Morning Afternoon Morning Afternoon Morning Afternoon Red Bull Verstappen Verstappen Perez Verstappen Perez Perez Ferrari Mercedes Alpine McLaren Alfa Romeo Aston Martin Drugovich Alonso Haas Hulkenberg Magnussen Magnussen Hulkenberg Hulkenberg Magnussen Alpha Tauri Tsunoda de Vries Tsunoda de Vries de Vries Tsunoda Williams Albon Sargeant Sargeant Sargeant Albon Albon

The first team to outline the order of exit of their riders was the Haas, who decided to deploy the newcomer Nico Hulkenberg on Thursday and Saturday mornings and on Friday afternoons. Kevin Magnussen instead, he will drive the new VF23 in the other slots: Thursday afternoon, Friday morning and Saturday afternoon. Red Bull instead, the second team to communicate its work program for the three days of Sakhir, has decided to organize itself in a different way. Verstappen And Perez in fact, they will each have a full day’s work (Thursday for the Dutchman, Saturday for the Mexican) and will only share the car on the second day, with Perez busy in the morning and the world champion in the afternoon. Communications arrived on Tuesday Williams, Alpha Tauri And aston Martineven if the latter have only announced the “line-up” on Thursday, with Felipe Drugovich – substitute for the injured Lance Stroll – who will open the ball, followed in the afternoon by Fernando Alonso.