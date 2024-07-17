Fast internet and a reliable, stable WiFi in the house or apartment are the two cornerstones of a good network connection. The latter can be tricky when it comes to long distances or thick walls. Repeaters provide a solution, but some household IT officers are repeatedly in the firing line when a cozy streaming evening is disrupted by stuttering or ambitious video gamers are slowed down by latency times that are far too long. Various measures can provide a remedy. In any case, it is important to rely on the best and most powerful standards. The latest is Wi-Fi 7, which promises greater reliability, faster downloads and reduced latency times. It is also important, especially for city dwellers, to support three frequency bands instead of just two. In addition to the well-known 2.4 and 5 gigahertz bands, there are also frequencies in the 6 gigahertz range.