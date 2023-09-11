Positive day for Aprilia in Misano

The activity at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli did not stop with yesterday’s races but continued with a day of official MotoGP tests. Two shifts that Aprilia dedicated both to the first tests on 2024 materials and to refinements of the 2023 package. This concerns the official team, while at RNF Miguel Oliveira had the opportunity to ride the latest evolution of the RS-GP. A positive day overall, not only from a chronometric point of view. The preparation for the long series of trips outside Europe which will begin in India in two weeks sees Aprilia in a good situation both technically and in terms of high morale. Looking instead to 2024, work is proceeding quickly despite the knowledge that we already have a very competitive base.

The words of Aleix Espargarò

“With Aprilia we are at a level where no changes are necessaryIndeed, the risk of confusion must be avoided. The Test Team is working hard, the engineers have a lot of data to analyze and from here in Valencia they will have the opportunity to prepare the 2024 material. We have already tried something, a different chassis with pros and cons and many components. We also know how this is a particular track, especially after a race weekend, so not ideal for drawing conclusions. A series of races awaits us where we have every chance of doing well.”

The words of Maverick Vinales

“The test went well. We had the aim of improving braking and we found some interesting solutions, while at the same time continuing work on the start and behavior of the bike in high grip conditions. Personally I feel good on the bike, I know we can take a further step forward but I’m already enjoying riding this Aprilia.”

The words of Romano Albesiano

“Very interesting day, with the few tests available and the many things to try it is always complex to organize the work. Using these opportunities well can make the difference, we can consider ourselves satisfied. We are laying the foundations of our 2024 project, which will not be a revolution but a careful evolution of an already very high-performance package. Every piece of data and every comparison helps us define the technical path to follow. In addition to the inputs of Aleix and Maverick, Miguel’s comment on his first outing with the latest RS-GP was important. He is a fast driver but at the same time precise and analytical, he can help our growth path”.