The words of Pecco and Bastianini

Francesco Bagnaia was the fastest on the day Testing in Misanoa track that will see MotoGP teams and riders once again in two weeks’ time in a ‘revenge’ following the definitive cancellation of the Kazakhstan GP. Below are the words of Pecco and Bastianini at the end of a productive day of testing.

Francesco Bagnaia: “It was a positive day that allowed us to focus on different aspects: we worked mainly on some electronic elements in view of next year and then we focused on the areas that we still need to improve on the GP24, which was our work base throughout the day. We also tried the new Michelin tyre and I really liked it.. Overall I am satisfied: we have definitely managed to take a step; therefore, I believe we are on the right path.“.

Enea Bastianini: “It was a positive test. In addition to trying some aerodynamic elements, we did some tests to try to improve my feeling with the medium rear tyre. Compared to the weekend, I was able to feel comfortable straight away and this is an important aspect in view of the next race that we will run again here in Misano. We also tried a new Michelin tyre: at the beginning the feeling was a bit strange, but after a few laps I got used to it and I was able to do some good times. Overall I’m happy and ready for the next Grand Prix on my home track.“.