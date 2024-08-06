Want to follow Taylor Swift on her European tour? We prefer to visit Alicia Keys in her rehearsal room. She stands in front of us at arm’s length, playing the piano, accompanied by guitars, keyboards and drums. We turn our heads left and right, see every detail of the singer, look down at her shoes or at the objects lying on the grand piano. Glasses on, reality off, virtual world on: That’s the idea behind Apple’s first computer glasses, the Vision Pro, which have now arrived in Germany.