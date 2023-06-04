Test | Alko’s limoncellos in the test – The best lemon liqueur has a pure fresh taste

Limoncello has gone from being a souvenir to a sought-after trend drink. The jury tested the available limoncellos and found one liqueur whose taste left nothing to be desired.
Emilia Kolari HS
Boot shaped the souvenir bottle could have been forgotten in the kitchen cupboard a few years ago. Now limoncello is added to both spritz drinks and baked goods. With the trend, the sweet, fresh and tangy southern Italian lemon liqueur has started to be tasted as is again.
