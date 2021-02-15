The fortune of billionaires increased by more than a third in 2020. The richest 1% of the planet owns twice as much as the cumulative wealth of about 7 billion people. At the same time, the coronavirus crisis saw the financial situation of the most vulnerable deteriorate (farmers, self-employed and small entrepreneurs, workers, the unemployed, etc.) and reinforced poverty. Will the world be even more unequal after emerging from the health crisis? In a work recently translated in France and prefaced by Louis Chauvel, a sociologist specializing in downgrading, the Austrian historian Walter Scheidel carries a discordant voice that contradicts the received idea that civilized societies would go irreparably towards progress and the reduction of inequalities.

The author, a professor specializing in ancient Rome and who teaches at Stanford University in the United States, delves into a world-history of inequalities. Inspired by the work of Thomas Piketty, and his book Capital in the XXIe century, Scheidel has worked to know if, in the very long period since the dawn of humanity, inequalities have been reduced by the shocks produced by major events. His scientific approach is based on the compilation of numerous works and articles as well as on consultation of archives, sometimes granular, such as ceramic shards or the surface of villas. Thus, and this is the author’s main thesis, only violence has historically made it possible to reduce inequalities. Historically and everywhere, economic inequalities – this is the only prism adopted by the author – have always been significant and only massive upheavals breaking with the established order can allow their temporary reduction.

Sedentary, men accumulate capital

The initial moment located by the author is that of the Holocene, that is to say the end of the Ice Age or always, according to him, period of the great “desequalization”, the inequalities develop because the men become sedentary and practice the agriculture and livestock, which increase the possibilities of accumulating assets. From that moment, inequalities prosper and will last with the emergence of the first civilizations, and with them, the first elites (under the Roman Empire, feudal societies in the Middle Ages and slavery). The norm of this story is therefore violence: opposing moments or “leveling” are rare. When they occur, they are always born from increasingly violent shocks, classified into four groups: mass war (the two world wars in the twentieth century), revolution, the collapse of a state (the fall of the ‘Roman Empire) or deadly pandemics.

The hollow question that can be asked against this thesis is to know whether it is violence, desolation and death, or rather their rejection by the social and workers’ movement that produced the periods of human development and reductions in inequalities. In any case, reading this book challenges and gives historical depth to the reflection that can lead today, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis, all those who aim to reduce inequalities. in France and around the world.