What is this?

Anyone familiar with the Volkswagen range will know that the name Alltrack in Wolfsburg refers to the soft-roader versions of the estates in the range. The Passat Variant has such a cool version, and the recent Golf Variant also exists as Alltrack again. Visually, you can recognize it by its slightly higher ground clearance (+1.5 centimeters), but especially by the black plastic around its wheel arches, its GTI-like front bumper, its matte chrome accents and its specific rims.

Once you get in – watch out for dirty trouser legs because of those thick sill protectors – you will discover the interior of just about all other Golf versions. Only the (well-supporting) seats with Alltrack lettering and some inserts are specific. Furthermore, we see the digital instruments and the almost completely digital interface from the rest of the Golf range, both on a 10-inch screen. That touch screen itself turns out to be quite intuitive, but the touch sliders underneath (for volume and temperature) are a minor disaster to operate.

Due to the barely increased ground clearance, you do not have the feeling that you are higher above the road or that you have a better overview of the other traffic in the front. The driving position is nevertheless taken care of, and there is no shortage of space, not even in height, even with the optional panoramic roof. In the back, two or even three adults can be taken along – like any Golf Variant, the Alltrack has a longer wheelbase than the five-door. And the trunk has a generous volume of 611 to 1,642 liters.

You do have to pay extra for a motorized tailgate – perhaps somewhat surprising for a version that is clearly positioned at the top of the range. And so there are more gaps in the standard equipment. For example, the seats are still manually adjustable, and a reversing camera also requires an extra financial effort. Always present on the Alltrack are the navigation system and matrix LED headlights.

What is changing?

The fact that Volkswagen considers the Alltrack to be a top version in the range is clear from the engine range: this adventurous version is only available as a 2.0 TSI 190 on petrol and with the 2.0 TDI of 200 hp tested here, two power sources that are not available for the classic variant. In the case of the diesel, it is the same engine as in the sporty Golf GTD, and the performance is therefore quite impressive: Volkswagen claims a 0-100 sprint in 7.1 seconds and a top of 229 km/h.

In practice, however, this two-liter convinces above all with its large reserves and its eager character, especially in the midriff of the speed range. Intermediate sprints are just a formality, and the firm push in the back in combination with the not-unpleasant hum signify a lot of driving pleasure. On one condition: that the small stick of the DSG box is in ‘S’ state, so that the box does not always have to switch back first.

That solid performance, combined with a reasonable thirst (6.1 l/100 km during our test) and the peace of mind of the four-wheel drive make this Alltrack perfect for fast and serene miles. Even a winding road does not deter this sturdy Golf Variant: despite the slightly increased ground clearance, the body is always kept neatly under control… at the expense of ‘German’ comfort. In any case, this Alltrack does not have the suppleness and softness that you associate with a soft-roader version.

You don’t have to imagine too many of these terrain properties. The four-wheel drive is of course an asset, and the Offroad driving program adds, among other things, a descent aid, but that extra 1.5 centimeters of ground clearance does not suddenly make this Golf an off-road champion. In his favor argues his towing capacity: behind this four-wheel drive 2.0 TDI you can hang a trailer up to 2 tons.

Conclusion

Spacious, strong, fast, economical and both at home on the Autobahn and on an unpaved country road: this Alltrack 2.0 TDI 4Motion is perhaps the most versatile of the entire Volkswagen Golf range. In the prevailing anti-diesel climate it sounds like cursing in church, but this is and remains an excellent choice for the seasoned mile-eater, where the four-wheel drive will bring an extra dose of peace of mind. The SUV-esque finery, on the other hand, seems to primarily serve marketing purposes – and drive up the price even further.