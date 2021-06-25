What is this?

In fact, the Vantage F1 Edition is a carbon copy of the car that has acted as a pace car in Formula 1 since the beginning of this year, from now on a dual track alternately filled by Aston Martin and Mercedes. For example, regular pace car driver Bernd Mayländer can also change service cars. The only difference is that the German and his co-driver are strapped into FIA-approved bucket seats with six-point harness belts. In the street version, thank God, you have well-fitting and perfectly supportive sports seats and regular three-point seat belts. Which is perhaps a little less extreme, but certainly much more comfortable. Although the honor of being a pace car belongs to the coupé, Aston Martin could not resist offering the Vantage F1 Edition as a Roadster at the same time.

Other details include the redesigned grille, which gives the Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition its own face. The hood with the air outlets is taken from the GT4 racing car, a functional intervention with the aim of improving the heat management under the hood, so that the pace car does not need a cool-down lap after a lap at full speed before it can be switched on. shut down.

The Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition starts from a healthy base. The heart is a 4-litre V8 with two turbos of AMG and therefore Mercedes origin, which was pulled deep into the bow to just behind the front wheels and which transmits its power via a transaxle-mounted gearbox between the rear wheels and an electronically controlled differential. steers rear wheels. A layout that ensures perfect 50/50 weight distribution.

In the Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition, that V8 biturbo gets 25 hp extra power, good for a total of 535 hp at 6,000 rpm. The pulling power remained at 685 Nm, albeit with an optimized torque curve. The operation of the eight-speed automatic transmission with classic torque converter was also refined. It does its job so quickly and accurately that the large gearshift paddles behind the wheel remained virtually untouched. Which on the other hand is a bit of a shame, because many competitors can learn a lesson from Aston Martin in terms of placement and operation of those flippers.

What is changing?

Just three accelerations are enough to be convinced that this aspirated eight-cylinder is one lump of goodwill. Which translates into numbers that can be seen. The roadster accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds, the coupé narrows it down by a tenth of a second. In top speed, the difference between the two is slightly greater. The closed Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition reaches 314 km/h, the Roadster stops at 305 km/h. But the subjective sense of speed is greater.

The Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition comes with a lot of aerodynamic addenda, with the generously sized rear wing as a sign. A more efficient front splitter has been fitted, with additional fins to further push the nose against the ground and, along with the updated underbody, to smooth out airflow under the car. In this way, even with an unchanged diffuser at top speed, the F1 Edition generates 200 kilograms more downward pressure than the non-winged Vantage.

At the front, the structural rigidity of the chassis has been reinforced for a more precise and communicative steering. New internal damper elements, in turn, provide better control of the vertical movement of the body, even during extreme compression and rebound at high speeds. To top it off, increased lateral rigidity and stiffer rear springs align the rear with the front. And they improve traction, especially on bumpy roads. Finally, the F1 Edition is the first Vantage to be fitted with 21-inch wheels. They are shod with Pirelli P Zeros specially developed for this car with size 255/35 at the front and 295/30 at the rear. The result? The Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition is a car that is very difficult to lose no matter the circumstances.

The stability in fast corners and the playfulness in the tighter corners make this Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition a particularly efficient tearing iron. Wonderful how the Roadster can be forced into the bend, how the steering feel builds up progressively and how the rear reacts immediately. Precision is the code word here, although a flaw in beauty is covered with the cloak of love almost unnoticed.

Conclusion?

The Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition proves that even great can be just that little bit better. Even though the differences are very small, this special edition of the Vantage provides just that little bit more driving pleasure. But whether that justifies the substantial additional cost of 12,000 euros is another matter. Rationally probably not. But who is talking about reason here?