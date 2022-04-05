Nestor Villanueva He is still in the eye of the storm after his ampáis with dancers. This Monday, April 4, tessy cute appeared on the show “love and fire” to tell her truth about the romance she had with the still husband of flower pole; however, his statements were questioned by Rodrigo Gonzalez and Gigi Miter.

The story of both began when, on March 31, Néstor Villanueva appeared on the Magaly Medina program and a statement was broadcast in which Tessy Linda assured that he had been looking for her insistently since December 2021 and that he denied reconciling with her. daughter of Susy Diaz. He even warned her that if she denied it she would show the evidence on television.

What did Tessy Linda say?

The dancer showed a series of compromising conversations in which she asked Néstor Villanueva to clarify the situation because they were linked in different media. Faced with her refusal and indifference to the subject, she accepted an interview with “Amor y fuego”.

“They cheated on me first,” Tessy said, revealing that the end of their relationship occurred because Néstor started an affair with Flor Polo several years ago. “He’s a very pushy guy and he has a way of doing it,” she added.

“Don’t say that you don’t know me, much less that I was only looking for him,” said the dancer, outraged at the indifference of Néstor Villanueva on the set of Magaly Medina, adding that she was not to blame for the breakup with the daughter of Susy Díaz: “Here it is something for two. I am not to blame. I have not broken a marriage. They had problems, they already came with their things”.

Finally, she considered that her relationship with him was a mistake: “I asked him to please not mention me because he was the one who started looking for me. I made a mistake accepting it. There was his stuff. I put a stop to this and he continued. He was not afraid of anything. He swore this was never going to come out.”

Announcement from Tessy Linda

The dancer’s first appearance on television was due to a statement on Instagram where she asked Néstor Villanueva to stop looking for her.

“Since December I have Mr. Néstor Villanueva looking for me to this day, indicating that he is single, that he ended his current relationship and did not plan to return to his wife,” reads the message.

“This man is looking for me insistently, sending me a capture of the places where I work, where I train, where I host,” he added. Likewise, she asked for the harassment to stop and assured that, otherwise, she would show evidence. “My name is being mentioned as if I was looking for it,” she said.

Dancer Tessy Linda denounces harassment by Néstor Villanueva. Photo: Capture/Instagram

Nestor Villanueva faces Magaly Medina

On April 1, Néstor Villanueva visited Magaly Medina’s set to talk about Flor Polo’s latest statements; However, he ended up confronting the driver, who reminded him of the images of her in Chancay in a meeting with friends. “If you are going to invite me to tell me every so often that I have gone out to suck and suck, why have you invited me?” said the singer.

Néstor Villanueva is denounced for harassment

The young Tessy Linda denounced the singer for harassment, since she assured that they had an affair and after ending the relationship, he is looking for her insistently. The incident occurred when Néstor Villanueva was on the set of Magaly Medina where he did not deny the dancer’s version. “This statement surprises me, because she is a person I have known for many years, we have had the opportunity to work together and we have shared the stage together, but we have never disrespected each other. I am surprised by this statement, ”she specified.

Néstor Villanueva acknowledged that he knows dancer Tessy Linda. Photo: Facebook / Capture ATV

Néstor Villanueva agrees to divorce Flor Polo

Susy Díaz’s daughter told on the set of “Magaly TV, the firm” that she has started the procedures to divorce the cumbiambero for the good of her children. Given Flor Polo’s statements, Néstor Villanueva agreed to sign the document that would separate him forever from the businesswoman. “If I have suddenly made a mistake as a husband, I apologize, we get married young and we all make mistakes,” said the artist. “I respect her decision, I love my wife, she knows how much I love her,” he mentioned. “I love my children, I love my family, and if I have to step aside, I’m going to do it, out of love and out of respect I’m going to do it,” he added.