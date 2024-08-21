Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 08/21/2024 – 7:30

A post by influencer Nath Finanças went viral on X (formerly Twitter) last week when she presented Tesouro Renda+ Aposentadoria as a financial planning option for those who dream of an extra income in retirement.

The personal finance specialist posted a simulation where the worker would guarantee R$5,000 per month for 20 years, saving an amount of R$341.29 per month for 30 years in this Treasury Direct bond option. The simulation can be done on the Treasury website.

That’s exactly what you’re seeing. By saving R$341.29 per month, you will have a 20-year retirement, receiving R$5,000 directly from the National Treasury, adjusted for inflation. Private pension? No, Treasury Renda+. Without depending on any bank to make a pension. pic.twitter.com/1dnQ6kTgQM — Nath Finance 💰 (@nathfinancas) August 14, 2024

What investment is this?

The investment modality has been in existence since January 2023 and is a way for those who want to guarantee an extra income in retirement. The title currently guarantees an appreciation of 6% per year plus inflation.

Fabrício Silvestre, fixed income analyst at Levante Inside Corp, explains that the investment is a type of private pension operated through public bonds and that the modality can be a good option as it guarantees a return above inflation and has few risks.

“Allocating to a Treasury Income+ Retirement is interesting because government bonds have a very low risk. In addition, the investor will have a long time until retirement and will be able to benefit well from compound interest. The ideal is to start investing at the beginning of your career,” he says.

See simulations

According to the simulation on the Treasury website, to guarantee in 2055 the value of a monthly minimum wage of 2024 (R$ 1,412) corrected for inflation, it is necessary to deposit R$ 93.48 per month with an allocation of R$ 100.

To guarantee an income of R$2,000 with an initial investment of R$100, you will need to invest R$131 per month.

If your goal is to receive R$3,000 for 20 years with the same initial R$100, you need to allocate R$195 monthly.