Parents who invest in their children’s education or the student himself who saves money for college will be able to win prizes. The National Treasury announced three draws until December for those who invest in one of the Treasury Educa+ titles.

According to the Treasury, the initiative aims to encourage family financial educational planning. Opening on Thursday (21st), registration for the first draw continues until October 6th and can be done at official campaign website. On the page, the investor will get a lucky number.

On October 11th and November 18th, one prize of R$50,000, three prizes of R$15,000 and ten prizes of R$5,000 will be drawn. In the last draw of the year, scheduled for December 23rd, there will be one prize of R$50,000, four prizes of R$15,000 and ten prizes of R$5,000.

To encourage monthly applications to Educa+, the campaign participant will win additional lucky numbers depending on the recurrence of investments in Educa+ Treasury bonds or fractions of bonds. Additional numbers will be distributed for the second and third draws. Each investor can accumulate up to six lucky numbers.

On the National Treasury page, the organization recommends that winners invest their prizes to increase their children’s earnings in the future. “A prize of R$50 thousand, for example, when invested in the Educa+ Treasury, guarantees a very significant monthly income, reaching more than R$1 thousand or R$2 thousand, depending on the age of the child or young beneficiary”, said Treasury Secretary Rogério Ceron.

The Educa+ Treasury allows the formation of additional income for education. It is possible to apply from R$30 per month. The modality, however, is not restricted to parents. Anyone of any age can buy bonds to finance courses in the medium term, such as specializations, master’s degrees and doctorates.

The amount invested will be returned in 60 monthly installments, a time equivalent to most higher education courses. The money will be adjusted for official inflation by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) and a real interest rate (above inflation). The investor will be able to choose the securities available according to the year of maturity. Initially, 16 securities will be offered, with returns starting in 2026 and lasting until 2041. As they are adjusted by the IPCA, the securities are protected from inflation.

Rescue

The buyer who wants to get rid of the Educa+ Treasury will need to wait 60 days before selling the securities. However, it is necessary to be careful because the securities will have market prices and the investor could lose money if they sell before maturity. Anyone who buys Educa+ and keeps the papers until the due date will be exempt from the B3 custody fee (0.1% each semester), as long as they are within the limit of up to four minimum wages of monthly income.

Anyone who redeems the bonds in advance before 7 years will pay a tax on the redemption value of 0.5% per year. Between 7 and 14 years of carrying the paper, the rate charged will be 0.20% pa. Above 14 years, 0.1% pa. The maturity of the title only occurs after the end of 60 monthly payment installments.

Phases

Launched in August, Educa+ marks the second stage of the launch of papers aimed at specific investments within the Tesouro Direto Program. In January, the government launched Treasury Renda+which allows the financing of supplementary retirement.

By the end of July, the stock had around 60,000 investors and R$991.6 million in invested volume. The balance of Educa+ investors will be released in the coming days.

Fund-raising

Tesouro Direto was created in January 2002 to popularize this type of application and allow individuals to purchase public securities directly from the National Treasury, via the internet, without the intermediation of financial agents.

The sale of bonds is one of the ways that the government has to raise resources to pay debts and honor commitments. In exchange, the National Treasury undertakes to return the amount with an additional fee that may vary according to the Selic rate, inflation rates, exchange rate or a rate defined in advance in the case of pre-fixed securities.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the Educa+ Treasury and other types of public securities can access the Treasury Direct website or contact your broker.