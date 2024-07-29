Matheus Almeidai Matheus Almeida https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/matheus-almeida/ 07/29/2024 – 12:13

The number of investment operations in Tesouro Direto was the highest in the historical series, with 760,086 executions. The total amount invested was R$5.68 billion. With redemptions totaling R$3.27 billion, the net issuance also broke a record, computed at R$2.41 billion.

The program closed the month with a stock of R$143.2 billion, a 2.5% increase over the previous month (R$139.6 billion). Investors’ preferred securities were those indexed to inflation (Tesouro IPCA+, Tesouro IPCA+ com Juros Semestrais, Tesouro RendA+ and Tesouro Educa+), which totaled R$3.06 billion (53.8% of the total) in sales.

+Tesouro Direto: Demand for inflation-linked bonds (IPCA+) is growing; is it worth investing?

Next come securities linked to the Selic rate with R$2.05 billion (36.1% of sales), followed by fixed-rate securities (Prefixed Treasury and Prefixed Treasury with Semiannual Interest) with a total of R$575.2 million (10.1% of the total).

Rescues

The most redeemed bonds before the maturity date were those linked to the Selic rate, which totaled R$1.99 billion (60.8%). Next came those remunerated by price indexes (R$917.6 million or 28.1%), and finally the fixed-rate bonds (R$364.4 million or 11.1%).

Regarding the term, most bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years were redeemed, reaching 60.3% of the total, followed by bonds with maturities over 10 years (27.3%), and, finally, bonds with maturities of 5 to 10 years (12.3%).

How does Tesouro Direto work?

Tesouro Direto is an investment that allows citizens to lend money to the government, receiving a remuneration in return. This can be linked to inflation or the Selic rate, or pre-determined at the time of purchase of the bond.

The securities have a maturity date, but the investor can withdraw the money before it expires. However, this requires that the investor be subject to fluctuations in the price of the security on the market – that is, the investor can withdraw the money with a return, but they can also lose money. However, if the investment is held until the end of the term, the return follows what is established for the type of security at the time of purchase.

Tesouro Direto is considered a conservative investment, recommended by experts for investors who have low risk tolerance.

In April, the total number of active investors in Tesouro Direto, that is, those who currently have a balance in investments in the Program, reached the mark of 2.58 million, an increase of 33,774 investors in the month.