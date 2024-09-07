New Big Houses.- After a series of arguments that lasted for hours, the Municipal Treasurer of Nuevo Casas Grandes, José Luis Gallegos Armenta, was linked to the process and the same Control Judge determined preventive detention as a precautionary measure, so he will not be able to enjoy freedom during the resolution of the case.

However, the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Women Victims of Crime for Reasons of Gender and the Family (FEM) of the Northwest Zone, had formulated charges against the then official for attempted homicide within the investigation file, but in the end the Judge only considered the fact of having attacked his romantic partner and linked him to the crime of “domestic violence.”

According to the circumstances of the incident that led to the victim’s complaint to the FEM, Gallegos Armenta allegedly attacked his partner with such cruelty that he grabbed her, taking advantage of his physical superiority, and took her to a pit used for watering trees or plants, where he submerged her.

In the investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, who until last Wednesday served as Treasurer in the Administration of Edith Escárcega Escontrías, it came to light that thanks to the intervention of a neighbor of the couple, the woman was able to save her life, reasoning for which the charge of attempted murder was formulated.

The evidence and interviews collected by the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the agents of the State Investigation Agency (AEI) attached to the Women’s Prosecutor’s Office in the Northwest Zone, were the subject of a series of arguments last Thursday in the Criminal Court of Nuevo Casas Grandes, where the hearing was interrupted by disagreements and conflicts between the parties.

In the end, the hearing was held, but the charges of attempted murder or attempted femicide were dismissed by the judge, who, despite not considering the evidence, did consider the defendant to be probably responsible, so he ordered the prosecution to be linked and imposed the precautionary measure of preventive detention so that José Luis Gallegos Armenta, until then Treasurer of Nuevo Casas Grandes, could remain in custody.