‘The best time to plant a tree was 10 years ago. The second best time is now,” Confucius once said. It is clear that Confucius never had to do with stocks. Because if you thought a year ago to buy Tesla shares ‘just for a while’, you were now the kid. The same is true for many crypto coins.

About a year ago, Tesla shares peaked at over $400 per share for a total market capitalization of $1.2 trillion. Amounts that a humble mortal cannot even imagine. Now the price per share is just under $ 170, which means that Tesla’s market value has fallen by almost $ 700 billion in a year.

Why has Tesla’s stock market value dropped so much?

The dramatic decline reflects a broader exodus from growth stocks and concerns that Musk’s review of Twitter will be a costly distraction. Investors have dumped expensive stocks like Tesla in the face of high inflation, rising interest rates and a looming recession. Business Insider from.

Incidentally, Tesla with a market capitalization of about 530 billion dollars (you notice, we are not looking at a billion more or less) is still worth a lot more than well-known companies such as Coca-Cola (268 billion), Disney (178 billion) , McDonald’s (201 billion) or Netflix (127 billion). Will Tesla shares continue to fall? If we could predict that, we wouldn’t be here.