Asked when Tesla would debut the beta of its Full Self-Driving system for its vehicles in Canada, Elon Musk said that testing should begin in two to four weeks, cautiously in the country. At issue was the mogul’s promise, dated December 26, 2020, that the system would launch very soon in that market.

At the time, Elon Musk explained that there were differences in traffic rules between Canada and the United States. But that the beta would arrive in the country very soon. It took a year for a new “unofficial” update from the company’s boss, saying in November 2021 that the system would be released the following month (December), but without guarantees.

The Full Self-Driving system is one of the most anticipated features of Tesla’s electric cars, allowing them to automatically change lanes, enter or exit roads, recognize stop signs, traffic lights and of course, automatic parking. On the other hand, contrary to what many would expect, these features are not enough to place vehicles in the category of autonomous cars, always requiring the presence of a driver behind the wheel.

