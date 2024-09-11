Have you ever wondered how close we are to seeing self-driving cars? Elon Muskwith Tesla, promised a future where autonomous driving will be the norm, but the reality seems to be very different. Despite the statements ambitiouseven the tunnels of the Boring Company, created by the same Muskare still far from being completely autonomous. But why is it so difficult to achieve this goal?

Tesla’s ambition and the reality of the facts

Elon Musk is known for his bold promisesand autonomous driving is no exception. Tesla has invested enormous resources in developing its autonomous driving system. Full Self Driving (FSD), a software that should allow cars to Tesla to drive without human intervention. However, despite the optimism of the CEOtechnology still seems to have many obstacles to overcome.

A concrete example of these difficulties is the system of underground transportation of the Boring Company at Las Vegas. This tunnelwhich connects the various sections of the Las Vegas Convention Centerhas been presented as an innovative alternative to city traffic. But, beyond expectations, Tesla cars driving through the tunnel have yet to be Guided tours from humans.

A tunnel that doesn’t convince

The 1.5 mile tunnel under the Las Vegas Convention Center has sparked much discussion since it opened to the public in 2021. Instead of a system of transport fast and efficient, like a subway, Tesla opted for a fleet of vehicles Model 3 And Model X modified, manually guided through the tunnel.

This raised an important question: If Tesla can’t make self-driving work in a simple single-lane tunnel, how will it ever tackle the complexity of city streets? Despite ongoing efforts to improve FSD software, the need for human drivers is still not a given. encouraging.

A project at a standstill

There Boring Company he has big ambitions. The goal is to expand the tunnel system to 68 miles, connecting 93 stations across the entire Las Vegas. But at the moment, only 2.4 miles of tunnel are operational, a disappointing result for a project that is now eight years old.

This situation leads us to reflect: is it possible that the vision of Musk for autonomous driving is too ambitious compared to the current reality? The technology has certainly advanced, but the results show that we are still far from seeing cars that drive themselves in a way that is reliable and safe.

There is still a long way to go

Self-driving cars are one of the most anticipated technologies of our time, but Tesla’s recent developments show that there are still many challenges ahead. Are we really ready for a driverless future? Maybe not, or at least not in the short term. However, this does not mean that the dream is unattainable, but simply that requires more time and development than initially expected.

If you are interested in following the evolution of autonomous driving and other innovative technologies, keep following us on iCrewPlay. Stay up to date with the latest news and developments in the world of technology, and join us in discussing how these innovations could change the way we live.