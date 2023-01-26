Automaker achieved the highest quarterly revenue and profit in its history, according to balance sheet released by the company

Tesla released this Wednesday (25.jan.2023) the financial statement referring to 4th quarter of 2022. In addition to the last months of 2022, Tesla also surveyed consolidated data for the entire year. Here’s the full of the report (13 MB, in English).

The corporation’s total revenue grew 51% in 2022 compared to the previous 12 months. It went from US$ 53.823 billion to US$ 81.462 billion. In turn, Tesla’s net profit, which amounted to US$ 12.6 billion, more than doubled compared to 2021, when it reached US$ 5.5 billion.

As for the 4th quarter, revenue from Elon Musk’s electric car maker was US$ 24.318 billion. In the same period of 2021, the corporation reported revenue of US$ 17.719 billion.

“In the last quarter, we achieved the highest quarterly revenue, operating profit and net income in our history”said the statement.

In Q4, Tesla produced 439,701 vehicles and delivered 405,278. In 2022, the company delivered 1.31 million vehicles, 40% more compared to 2021, out of 936,222 vehicles delivered.

The result meant a record for Musk’s automaker, which began producing in new factories located in the capital of the US state of Texas, Austin, and in Brandenburg, Germany.