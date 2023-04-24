If there is one company that understands that sometimes you have to suffer for a better future, it is Tesla. In the early years, the company lost hundreds of millions of dollars a year to eventually become profitable. With the various price reductions, the company is happy to return some profit to grow faster. And they’re not going to stop doing that anytime soon.

In recent months, Tesla has significantly lowered car prices worldwide. Here, a Tesla Model 3 now costs 41,950 euros, which is 10,000 euros less than last year. Other models have also become cheaper. And because the selling price is lower, Tesla now makes almost a quarter less profit in the first quarter, it reports Yahoo Finance.

Tesla’s goal now is to take less margin on each vehicle, but to sell more. If Tesla can still make some cost cuts, profits should return. But for now, shareholders are not so reassured: the shares fell by 10 percent, suddenly making the company worth $ 56 billion less.

More price cuts?

According to Yahoo Finance Musk hinted in a call with investors that he wants to continue with this strategy and lower prices even further. The aim is to lure even more people away from traditional car brands. Tesla is also forcing other car brands to lower prices in order to make EVs accessible, which was once Tesla’s real goal, according to Musk.

Incidentally, Tesla is not making a loss again for the time being. Last year’s profit is now just over $2.5 billion. The price reductions seem to be catching on and the Tesla Model Y is currently the best-selling car in Europe (and also in the Netherlands).