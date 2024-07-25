Tesla wants to know who will be the next president of the United States before investing billions of dollars in a new plant in Mexico, and hopefully it will not be the only one. The decision by Elon Musk, the majority owner and director of the automotive company, has to do with the fall in its sales, but it also touches on a sensitive nerve for the Latin American country: the possible return of a Donald Trump hostile to Mexico.

On Tuesday afternoon, Musk announced that his profits plunged 45% in the second quarter of the year, his second consecutive quarterly decline. On a call with investors, he responded to a question about his plan to build a gigafactory in Mexico saying: “Currently, we are on pause with Giga Mexico. I think we need to see where things are after the election. Trump has said that he will impose heavy tariffs on vehicles produced in Mexico. So it doesn’t make sense to invest heavily in Mexico if that’s going to be the case.” Just a few days earlier, Musk had announced his support, both moral and financial, for Trump’s campaign.

The Republican candidate has not announced that he wants to tax Mexican electric vehicles, as Musk said, but he has announced that, if he wins the presidential elections in November, he will impose a tariff on all imports to the US. This would go against the free trade agreement between North American countries, the USMCA, and would hit the Mexican industry, since 80% of the country’s exports go to the US market. The automotive sector is also strategic for the US. Under the presidency of Joe Biden, the White House designed an economic incentive plan to migrate from the use of gasoline to electric vehicles made, either at home, or in an allied country, such as Mexico.

In this trade chess game, China is a central piece. Both political parties in the US agree that the Asian country represents a threat to national security, which is why, in the last year, part of the American industry has reorganized itself to supply itself with Mexican raw materials and goods instead of Chinese ones. Its appeal lies in the fact that it is part of the USMCA, an agreement negotiated by the Trump administration itself (2016 – 2020) that gives investors legal guarantees and competitive advantages. But so far in the campaign, Trump has linked Mexico with China, accusing that China is investing in Mexico to “triangulate” its goods and access the American market.

“If we see the USMCA as one of Donald Trump’s children, you only have to see how he treats his children to know how much he cares,” says Matías Gómez Léautaud, an analyst for the political-economic consultancy Eurasia Group in Mexico City. The private sector understands that the incentives on both sides of the border will continue to be there to pursue the benefits of integration, says the specialist, but if Trump wins the election, the time between now and when the new version of the treaty is ready, which will be revised in 2026, will be very uncertain. “Musk’s announcement regarding Tesla indicates that there is a slowdown” in investment in general, says Gómez Léautaud.

“As for the economic integration of North America, there is a lot of skepticism about how the final version of the treaty may turn out. Just like the wave of nearshoring It was a sign of the impetus with which the various sectors were viewing Mexico, I think Musk’s message is a signal of the nervousness there is about how the North American region will be viewed after November.”

The Ministry of Economy recently reported that foreign companies continue to invest in Mexico. The three largest announcements made last month include $2 billion for gas pipeline construction by France’s Engie, $1.8 billion for Walmart store construction and $1 billion to increase Volkswagen’s production.

But Nuevo Leon, the state Musk had chosen for his new plant, has seen a slowdown in demand for industrial warehouses from foreign companies looking to relocate from China to a country more integrated with the U.S. According to Hector Tijerina, director of the business promotion agency in Nuevo Leon state, Invest Monterrey, demand for industrial space is estimated to close at 15 million square feet this year, a considerable drop from the 21 million recorded at its peak in 2022.

“It is very natural for companies to decide to wait and see what happens, especially companies in industries that are the focus of electoral campaigns, such as the energy industry in Mexico or the automotive industry,” says Tijerina. “We are in a time of campaigns where many things are said and we need to see how things develop politically,” he concludes.

Sofía Ramírez, director of the non-profit research and analysis center México ¿cómo vamos? (Mexico How Are We Doing?), anticipates that Tesla’s announcement will have an impact on investment in Mexico. The suspension of Tesla’s plans “was coming,” says the economist, “Elon Musk is not just any businessman… I get the impression that he is sending an important signal to the rest of the businessmen.”

“It’s like saying ‘I’m not going to get involved in that’ and that’s a reference point,” says Ramírez. “The announcement doesn’t seem innocent to me because the fact that it won’t invest in Mexico implies that it will invest in the US, or in Texas (where its facilities are located). This could even be a call to the electorate to vote for its candidate, which is Trump.”

