The American car manufacturer Tesla is doing good business and car sales are up by eighty percent.

If we wrote this morning that nobody is waiting for a second-hand electric car, we now come with the news that Tesla is selling extremely well. Apparently we all want a new Tesla.

Tesla car sales

Elon Musk’s car brand has done good business in the past quarter. In fact, the company has delivered a record number of electric cars. Well done Elon! This was partly because the prices of the Teslas went down to boost demand. So that worked out well. Brilliant piece of marketing that seems to cost money, but ultimately yields more.

The numbers speak volumes: in the second quarter of this year, 466,140 new Teslas were delivered to customers. That is 83% more than a year ago. Impressive figures, which other car brands can only envy. Analysts had different expectations and did not assume such good figures, Bloomberg reports. The forecasts of these experts were that around 448,000 cars would be sold.

stock

The stock of cars also became smaller. That is often good news, because holding a stock is a risk. The difference between production and deliveries decreased to 13,560 cars, which is almost 4,500 units less. The most sold models were the Model 3 and the Model Y. They account for a whopping 96% of sales.

Only in China is the brand still behind BYD. That is against Elon’s sore leg and that is why Tesla announced last week to lower prices (again). This time with 4.5%.

Marketing

We are always sensitive to cheaper cars. So that helped. But Tesla gave it some extra gas by offering some extras. Think of three months of free charging (in America), as a result of which a few extra cars were sold.

So nice numbers. We also see that on the stock market, where the share of Tesla is nicely in the plus. No doubt Elon’s ability will also take a leap. That’s good, because buying Twitter wasn’t cheap.

Photo: Red Tesla Model S with rims upgrade, spotted by @vbarchetta

